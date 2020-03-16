Compensation leads social media to question bread shortages due to coronavirus outbreak

Roommates, as the world continues to grapple with the widespread consequences of the deadly coronavirus outbreak, even celebrities feel the impact of being quarantined. Offset recently turned to social media to raise an important question about the current bread shortage as many take it to grocery stores and resort to panic buying.

If you thought that being a wealthy celebrity meant they wouldn't feel the impact that the coronavirus had on everyone, think again. Many would think that Offset would have no problem obtaining the basic needs he needs to feed his family; However, that was not true, as he posted a very timely question on Twitter.

Offset simply tweeted: "Who has bread for sale?" I can't find s ** t. "What makes his statement so interesting is that it comes just as stores across the country have alarmingly empty shelves, as essential items like toilet paper, water, towels Paper, milk and, of course, bread, are bought en masse and leave many without the things they need.

As you probably know, most of the country has imposed blockades, curfews and social distancing in an effort to curb the spread of the rapid coronavirus. Earlier this month, the White House informed the country that these restrictions could last at least two weeks.

On the positive side, the first round of coronavirus trial vaccine trials started recently as medical researchers are trying to find a reliable vaccine in hopes that things will return to normal as soon as possible.

