Commuters, LAX workers react to coronavirus outbreak – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Some travelers at Los Angeles International Airport are increasingly anxious about the possible impacts of the coronavirus outbreak.

Camilla Guezzelle, who is going home to Brazil after visiting her brother in Los Angeles, was not one of the people putting on a mask at the airport when Jeff Nguyen of KCAL9 visited last Sunday.

With the increasing number of coronavirus cases worldwide, her family has noticed a drop in air fares to and from Brazil.

"It now costs $ 500 or $ 600," said Guezzelle. "And before, like $ 800."

Around the airport, workers could be seen cleaning surfaces with disinfectant.

Uber drivers did the same after the airport drop-off.

Authorities recently announced that two LAX employees were infected with coronavirus along with an officer assigned to the airport.

This weekend at the airport, passengers from abroad reported waiting in long lines of up to 90 minutes as officials followed prompts to screen incoming travelers for symptoms of coronavirus.

Bloomberg reports that commercial air travel is on track to drop nearly nine percent this year. That is the biggest decline since 1978.

For local news about the coronavirus, check out this website.

Stay up-to-date on how to stay safe by monitoring the CDC website.