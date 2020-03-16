"Community transmission,quot; linked to 41 new cases of coronavirus in Los Angeles County in the last 48 hours – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Citing a marked jump in "community transmission," Los Angeles County health officials confirmed 25 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, bringing the total number to 94.

Of the 25 new cases, five have no known source of exposure to the coronavirus, Dr. Barbara Ferrer, chief of the county Department of Public Health,

he said at a press conference.

One patient was exposed during the trip to an outbreak area, one had close contact with another patient, and the other 17 cases are still under investigation to determine the source of exposure.

The county has confirmed 41 new cases in the past 48 hours, and 15 of the total 94 cases are related to "community transmission," meaning that people are contracting the virus without any known source of exposure, according to Ferrer.

"If something is not an essential activity, I urge you not to do it," said Ferrer. "In the absence of a vaccine, social distancing is the best tool we have."

The county has ordered the closure of all bars, gyms, and

entertainment centers, effective immediately. Restaurants will be restricted to takeout or delivery service.

The mandate applies to all cities within the county, as well as to

unincorporated areas, and comes hours after Mayor Eric Garcetti issued a similar mandate for the city Sunday night, following Governor Gavin Newsom's recommendation that such restrictions be enacted statewide. Newsom only recommended the actions, but did not order them to be implemented.

Six people in the state have died from COVID-19 so far, Newsom said Sunday.