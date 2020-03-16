Colorado school districts vary in approach to online learning during coronavirus

%MINIFYHTML8f1dc4930afbe94ee9de58918d11cdab11% %MINIFYHTML8f1dc4930afbe94ee9de58918d11cdab12%

When the Denver Public Schools announced it would close for the next three weeks, it closed the shutdown as an extended spring break. That means there are no classes or homework, even online.

In contrast, Jeffco Public Schools, western Denver's neighbor and the state's second-largest district, said its buildings would close, but classes were still in progress.

"Although you are in the midst of this public health crisis, we believe it is an opportunity to redefine how learning can occur," said Jason Glass, superintendent of Jeffco Public Schools. "I know that we are going to experience mistakes and that things are not going to go as planned." This is a big and disruptive change, so we're asking people to extend a little grace to each other. "

As more than 70% of Colorado students prepare to be out of school for at least two weeks as part of a regional effort to stem the spread of the new coronavirus, school districts are taking different approaches. The decisions reflect different philosophies, as well as access to resources, and have implications for the longstanding academic gaps that affect many Colorado school districts.

When federal health officials asked school districts to plan how they could continue to educate students during an extended shutdown, most school districts felt unprepared.

The challenges include the fact that many students do not have access to computers or the Internet at home. Online learning could also be a challenge for young children or students with special needs who depend on support services in schools. School districts have a legal obligation, if they offer instruction, to serve all students.

