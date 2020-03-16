Colorado Coronavirus Cases Increase Amid Increasing Efforts To Stop The Spread

With 27 new cases, new confirmed cases of Colorado coronavirus increased to 160 on Monday as state and local officials stepped up measures to try to hinder the spread of the virus.

But that number is likely to remain only a small part of those infected. "In all likelihood, there are hundreds, most likely thousands, of Coloradons who have coronaviruses," Governor Jared Polis said Friday.

%MINIFYHTMLed9e5d22c7f6bfcf21ae9b8e7706e4ab11% %MINIFYHTMLed9e5d22c7f6bfcf21ae9b8e7706e4ab12%

The rapid spread of COVID-19, the highly contagious respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, has exceeded the state's ability to detect it, Scott Bookman, incident commander for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, said Monday. Tests have been conducted for approximately 1,216 people in the state laboratory.

That lab, which operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, can process about 250 tests a day, Bookman said. It is unclear how many tests are performed in private laboratories, he said. A private laboratory accepted a batch of 200 tests from the state, but it is unclear when that laboratory will be able to accept more. It usually takes a few days for tests to determine results.

The state health department, with the assistance of the National Guard, will open a test drive site near Telluride on Tuesday, but it will only be open to pre-selected, high-risk patients, the agency said in a statement Monday. About 100 people are expected to pass through the Telluride site on Tuesday.

In the future, a second access test location will open in Routt County, Bookman said. Officials are planning test sites for areas where the virus may be spreading in the community but where the spread has not yet been confirmed, he said, which is one reason the test sites will not be operating in Eagle County where it is widespread Community broadcasting is well documented.

The state is working to increase its testing capacity, he added. The tests not only help state health officials track the disease, but also allow those with other illnesses to return to work without worrying about the two-week quarantine required for those who contract COVID-19, Bookman said.

"Our goal is to help people return to the workforce as soon as they can," he said.

The disease killed one person in Colorado and caused widespread disruptions to daily life, as officials urge residents to avoid outbreak areas and stay home as much as possible in a bid to curb the reach of the global pandemic in the United States.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock ordered Monday that all bars and restaurants in the city be closed, except for delivery and delivery services.

Mountain resort communities are seeing widespread spread of the new coronavirus, and ski resorts across the state are closed for at least a week. State health authorities urged anyone who has visited Pitkin, Gunnison, Summit or Eagle counties in the past week to isolate themselves if they show symptoms of COVID-19 or not.

The Colorado State Patrol said Sunday it would limit soldiers' responses to non-emergency calls in those four counties, as well as Garfield and Lake counties, in a bid to protect soldiers from exposure to new coronavirus.

Those six counties have been placed on accident alert, which means that soldiers will not respond to car accidents unless they involve injury or a suspicious or uninsured driver, and soldiers in those counties are encouraged to handle some incidents by On the phone, if possible, Col. Matthew Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol, wrote in a letter dated Sunday.

"We are taking these steps now to protect our public safety resources in certain areas so that we can continue to serve Colorado's communities effectively through this event," he wrote.

Also on Sunday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USA They urged people across the country to cancel or postpone events of more than 50 people over the next eight weeks, a recommendation echoed by state and local officials.

"At this point, social distancing is one of our best tools to flatten the curve and try to minimize disease transmission," said Bookman. "Obviously, this is a big change in the way people live day to day. We continue to work on mentoring and support so that people have a greater ability to weather the period of time that they are socially estranged. "

In Boulder, City Manager Jane Brautigam on Monday banned any event in the city with 20 or more participants in publicly owned spaces such as Pearl Street Mall and also closed all city buildings to the public from 15 to 29 March. Boulder County has seven confirmed COVID-19 Cases.

Boulder's libraries and recreation centers will also be closed until the end of the month. The city's efforts reflect similar efforts across the state; Denver City Libraries closed Monday and will remain closed until further notice. Denver Public Schools has also closed until April 6, and many universities have closed or changed online classes.

"We are all in this together," Rachel Herlighy, an epidemiologist with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, said in a statement Monday about school closings. "Almost every child could have an interaction with an older adult or others at risk for serious COVID-19 disease. It's not just about keeping children safe, which is absolutely important; it's about keeping the whole community safe by limiting and slowing the spread. "

Join our Facebook group for the latest updates on Coronavirus in Colorado.

Subscribe to the bi-weekly newsletter to receive health news directly to your inbox.