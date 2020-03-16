Home Latest News Colombia: Former FARC Fighters Fighting to Reintegrate | News from Colombia

Colombia: Former FARC Fighters Fighting to Reintegrate | News from Colombia

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Colombia: Former FARC Fighters Fighting to Reintegrate | News from Colombia
%MINIFYHTMLae3ee76802f568586a9530f03963751311% %MINIFYHTMLae3ee76802f568586a9530f03963751312%

Three years after signing a historic peace agreement in Colombia, the former FARC rebels feel that the government has betrayed them.

Many have joined a reintegration village in the north since they abandoned their weapons, but are still under attack by dissidents.

%MINIFYHTMLae3ee76802f568586a9530f03963751313%%MINIFYHTMLae3ee76802f568586a9530f03963751314%

Alessandro Rampietti of Al Jazeera reports from Ituango, Colombia.

%MINIFYHTMLae3ee76802f568586a9530f03963751315% %MINIFYHTMLae3ee76802f568586a9530f03963751316%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©