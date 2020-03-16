Colombia: Former FARC Fighters Fighting to Reintegrate | News from Colombia

%MINIFYHTMLae3ee76802f568586a9530f03963751311% %MINIFYHTMLae3ee76802f568586a9530f03963751312%
Three years after signing a historic peace agreement in Colombia, the former FARC rebels feel that the government has betrayed them.
Many have joined a reintegration village in the north since they abandoned their weapons, but are still under attack by dissidents.
%MINIFYHTMLae3ee76802f568586a9530f03963751313%%MINIFYHTMLae3ee76802f568586a9530f03963751314%
Alessandro Rampietti of Al Jazeera reports from Ituango, Colombia.
%MINIFYHTMLae3ee76802f568586a9530f03963751315% %MINIFYHTMLae3ee76802f568586a9530f03963751316%