Colombia: Former FARC Fighters Fighting to Reintegrate | News from Colombia

Three years after signing a historic peace agreement in Colombia, the former FARC rebels feel that the government has betrayed them.

Many have joined a reintegration village in the north since they abandoned their weapons, but are still under attack by dissidents.

Alessandro Rampietti of Al Jazeera reports from Ituango, Colombia.