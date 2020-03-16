Collin County Judge Chris Hill issues disaster declaration – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Collin County Judge Chris Hill has announced a formal disaster declaration so that Collin County can better position and prepare the county and its communities to respond to public health emergencies that may arise from the coronavirus outbreak.

The disaster declaration comes after similar announcements Friday by President Donald Trump and Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

“Since the first news of the coronavirus outbreak, Collin County has been working diligently with the State of Texas and our local cities to prepare for this eventuality. We are ready to partner and support our communities in any way that is necessary, ”said Judge Hill, whose legal duties include serving as the county's emergency management coordinator. “We all have to work together to safeguard the health of our community. This statement ensures that we can access and share strategic resources and supplies as they become available. ”

McKinney mayors also issued a similar statement.

Allen, Frisco and Plano are expected to do the same.

As of Monday morning, county health officials reported eight suspected new coronavirus (COVID-19) positive cases in Collin County.

