Clubs should "endure,quot; the 2020/21 short to allow this season to end, Mark Warburton tells The Debate | Football news

Speaking about The Debate, QPR manager Mark Warburton says he does not expect the Championship season to resume on April 3 as initially proposed.

Should this season be allowed to end before a reduced 20/21? Could English football become a summer sport until the World Cup in 2022? The panel discussion discusses what should follow the return of the domestic game …

Euro 2020 is expected to be postponed when UEFA meets on Tuesday, before a Premier League meeting on Thursday to discuss the future of the national season currently on hold until April 3 "at the earliest,quot;, There have been a number of different proposals put forward on how the game in English, with around three-quarters of full 2019/20, can move forward.

West Ham co-owner Karren Brady said Saturday that the current campaign should be declared "void," essentially stripping Liverpool of an almost confirmed first Premier League title, while others have said the campaign should continue once coronavirus problems decrease.

QPR manager Mark Warburton, who said The debate Clubs were "hanging on to straws,quot; trying to estimate when the national game will return, he said completing the season should be a priority, with a reduced 2020/21 to help accommodate lost time.

"Teams may have to play three games a week to make things happen," he said. "But for me, the next season is not important. We have to end this season now. Let's say October 1 ends up being the start date, and if you move on to the beginning of December, we are seeing a beginning of January 1." date.

"It starts in August, the preseason program, everyone is fit and ready to go. To do that, we have to have some pain somewhere. For me, it should be next season."

"Next season, if they become 19 Premier League games, 10 at home and nine away, we have to bite the bullet. I think you have to look at it and think about how to fit it in. Otherwise, we extend it for another period, no one has mentioned the new summer Club World Cup finals, which has not entered the debate yet either. "

Running English football by calendar year?

Former EFL CEO Shaun Harvey told the show that he believed the idea of ​​a January-October season could work until the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which will take place midway through the English 2022 national season. /2. 3.

No other European league runs by calendar year, but Harvey suggested that the English game could break tradition before a short season in early 2023 allowed things to return to normal.

"There must be some pain in what is known as our traditional football season at some point to get this back," he said. "The question is when do you really take that pain? You can bear the pain at the beginning of the next season, the next season, or even the next.

"The only logic of that statement is that, if you started in January and moved to October, you could host the euros in that space from November to December."

"Yes, we have changed the whole fabric of English football because now we play from January to October and throughout Europe other leagues will have to continue because everyone needs their leagues to finish. You do exactly the same the following year and we will win the World Cup in Qatar at the end of that season.

"If I were to choose a season to treat differently, I would choose the one that is after the Qatar World Cup, potentially playing at home or away rather than at home and away at the time."

"The benefit of doing that is that you have two full seasons to repair any financial damage that has taken place, and no one knows what particular division they are going to be in at that particular time. So if it's going to be a short season, everyone knows why they are playing with a lot of warning and that stops the legal debate and the potential threat of legal action. "

Smith: we must end the season

Whatever the outcome of the next few weeks and months, said Alan Smith The debate the season must be completed, however long it takes.

"From what I heard, there are still some Premier League clubs who want the season to be null and void, and I am sure they will make their feelings clear," said the former Arsenal striker.

"But I think the vast majority don't want that to happen. Self-interest, of course, plays a role and always does when it comes to the 20 owners and the Premier League president voting on issues. They will be thinking about their interests. and its clubs, that is human nature.

"It can't end like this. There is no fair way to do it. Whatever happens, we have to end this season and worry about the setback and what might happen next season later."

"But whether we end in September or October, we have to end it."

Watch The Debate live on Sky Sports News Y Premier league every night this week from 7 to 9 pm.