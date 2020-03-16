Close ski resorts across the country – Up News Info Los Angeles

Even with a cold storm bringing snow to the mountains of southern California on Monday, a snowy day will be out of the question because ski resorts are closing across the country.

Following in the footsteps of much of the country's leisure industries, the $ 20 billion ski industry is closing. Vail Resorts is closing operations in 15 states and three countries through March 22.

Vail Resorts has made the difficult decision to suspend operations of its entire North

American mountain resorts from March 15 to March 22. Read this letter from our CEO Rob Katz. https://t.co/8082XVtCFr – VailResorts (@VailResorts) March 14, 2020

Some of the employees affected by the layoff will be paid, but many hourly workers will not be able to receive their paychecks.

In Southern California, Bear Mountain and Snow Summit will close, along with Mammoth Mountain in Lake Tahoe.

After careful reflection and deliberation, and what we all believe is best for our guests, employees, and the local community, Mammoth Mountain and all other Alterra Mountain Resorts will immediately discontinue operations: https://t.co/pMpB5mQI8F – MammothMountain (@MammothMountain) March 14, 2020

Alpine Meadows and Squaw Valley will also be closed.

Starting tomorrow, Sunday, March 15, Squaw Alpine will suspend operations until further notice. We believe this is in the best interest of our guests, employees and the local community. Read our full statement here: https://t.co/vzHhrgHKeC pic.twitter.com/neYTUSzUf2 – Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows (@squawalpine) March 15, 2020

California Governor Gavin Newsom this weekend ordered all bars and clubs to close and urged older people to isolate themselves. On Sunday, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti ordered restaurants to stop eating and close bars, clubs, gyms, and theaters.