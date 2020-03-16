Close ski resorts across the country – Up News Info Los Angeles

SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) Even with a cold storm bringing snow to the mountains of southern California on Monday, a snowy day will be out of the question because ski resorts are closing across the country.

Following in the footsteps of much of the country's leisure industries, the $ 20 billion ski industry is closing. Vail Resorts is closing operations in 15 states and three countries through March 22.

Some of the employees affected by the layoff will be paid, but many hourly workers will not be able to receive their paychecks.

In Southern California, Bear Mountain and Snow Summit will close, along with Mammoth Mountain in Lake Tahoe.

Alpine Meadows and Squaw Valley will also be closed.

California Governor Gavin Newsom this weekend ordered all bars and clubs to close and urged older people to isolate themselves. On Sunday, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti ordered restaurants to stop eating and close bars, clubs, gyms, and theaters.

