Cirque du Soleil postpones all shows, including "Volta,quot; at Costa Mesa – Up News Info Los Angeles

Matilda Coleman
COSTA MESA (CBSLA) – Cirque du Soleil has postponed its shows around the world to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The company announced via Twitter the suspension of its shows, including the company's planned run this month and next month in Orange County.

The tourism company was scheduled to bring "VOLTA,quot; to the OC Fair and Events Center in Costa Mesa from March 18 to April 19.

Cirque du Soleil said that customers who purchased tickets should expect to be contacted at their point of sale. Those with questions should write to [email protected]

