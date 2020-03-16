Cirque du Soleil postpones all shows, including "Volta,quot; at Costa Mesa – Up News Info Los Angeles

COSTA MESA (CBSLA) – Cirque du Soleil has postponed its shows around the world to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The company announced via Twitter the suspension of its shows, including the company's planned run this month and next month in Orange County.

UPDATED MARCH 14: Since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, at Cirque du Soleil we have taken rigorous measures to protect our team and our fans. Our top priority remains the health and safety of our artists, partners, employees, and you, our audience. pic.twitter.com/eaC7sJxyS1 %MINIFYHTMLa5d4909248f0cb01a0aa20c91e3ade7c13% %MINIFYHTMLa5d4909248f0cb01a0aa20c91e3ade7c14% – Cirque du Soleil (@Cirque) March 15, 2020

%MINIFYHTMLa5d4909248f0cb01a0aa20c91e3ade7c15% %MINIFYHTMLa5d4909248f0cb01a0aa20c91e3ade7c16%

The tourism company was scheduled to bring "VOLTA,quot; to the OC Fair and Events Center in Costa Mesa from March 18 to April 19.

Cirque du Soleil said that customers who purchased tickets should expect to be contacted at their point of sale. Those with questions should write to [email protected]

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)