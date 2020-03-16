– Worship looks different for religious communities across the country.

In southern California, churches are seeing a new reality amid warnings to avoid large gatherings.

The Santa Monica Catholic Church agreed on all other benches to give parishioners more space separated from each other.

Catholic Archdiosis said last week that people do not have to go to church in the coming weeks.

AME was first opened, but encouraged parishioners to look at online services.

"It is a time of caution, one that calls us to prayer, calls us to unity, calls us to unite," said Los Angeles Prime Minister Prime Minister Pastor J. Edgar Boyd.

Hand sanitizing stations are also being installed in some churches so that people can make sure they are clean before entering services.

"We are like a hospital," said Msgr. Lloyd Torgerson of Santa Monica. "The hospital takes care of people's physical needs and they stay open and we take care of spiritual needs, so we are doing everything we can to stay open."

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USA They announced Sunday that they recommend canceling or postponing in-person meetings of 50 or more people across the country for the next eight weeks in response to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.