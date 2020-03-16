Chrissy Teigen clarifies her tweets & # 39; innocently & # 39; & # 39; deaf to tones & # 39; about ordering a soup in the middle of the coronavirus

WENN / Instar

After a heated discussion on Twitter, Judge & # 39; Bring the Funny & # 39; He seems to have softened in his response, tweeting to one of his followers: & # 39; I promise I'm not bad? & # 39;

Chrissy Teigen you will not hesitate to acknowledge your mistake. The model and the author were caught in an online exchange that stemmed from her "muffled" tweets about ordering soup amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This is not an advertisement, but if you're hiding at home, ordering Goldbelly's best food in America is the way to go right now!" the "Lip sync battle"The co-host wrote in a tweet now removed on Sunday, March 15." I'm currently sending clam chowder from Boston to myself. "

He added in a tweet that was also removed: "If you've ever eaten somewhere and dreamed of eating that bite again, chances are they have it available for you to send to your mouth and it's great fun to scroll through." In another post, Chrissy continued, "Correction: DO NOT order soup."

Their social media posts were viewed by many as insensitive as well as inappropriate, as local governments across the country urged restaurants and bars to close in an effort to limit the spread of the Coronavirus, although many cities still allow people order at local restaurants. during certain moments

One of the critics was paleontologist Trevor Valle, who replied to one of Chrissy's tweets, "Hello. It is not about the soup. It never was. It is about people who are afraid of not having enough resources, who cannot do what you do … isolated people who use social networks to connect, and if they see something like that, and then they feel worse, because they can't. "

Defending his tweets, the wife of John Legend He replied: "It is JUST a soup. I can't make everyone happy, I really have tried. Why am I not allowed to do a boring and serious tweet about something that I enjoy and that others can also do?" She insisted that "I have no bad intentions and I don't know why people want to think that I mean hurt by everything I say. I really wish I could make everyone happy."

Valle acknowledged that the tweets were not harmful, but noted that "it seemed … out of touch. No one can make everyone happy all the time." He added: "I know that ordering things like that is easy for you, but for many people, it is not. Some of them may be scared and not be able to get … frivolity … comfort."





Goldbelly also chimed in, writing through her official Twitter account, "Goldbelly is built on empowering hundreds of small mom and pop food manufacturers across the country, most of which have closed their stores, many of which they are in danger of closing their businesses. They are all gone now is their shipping business. Now is the time to support small businesses! "

After a while, Chrissy seemed to soften in her response. After one of her followers suggested that she could have donated or given gift certificates to people, Chrissy said, "I did those things, too. And more. Do I promise I'm not bad?"

The model assured her followers that she was not hurt by the tweets.

In another post, the mother of two described the interaction with Valle as "a ride," and explained, "I didn't mean to sound like I didn't care about the pandemic. It was tweeted quite innocently, perhaps a muffled tone, but I like soup and if you can support these businesses then that seemed great but yeah if you can't then that's fine too I'm not embarrassing you. "