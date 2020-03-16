Chris Brown's baby mom Ammika Harris shows off a new chest tattoo – check it out here

Chris Brown's mother, Ammika Harris, appears to have had a new tattoo on her chest. It is a simple red heart, as you will see in the photo below.

Ammika and Chris are living their best lives these days since they gave birth to their baby, Aeko.

Someone asked Ammika: ‘Did the chest area hurt? I want a flower but I'm nervous "and she answered the following:" I think it depends on your level of pain. The heart is also very small. "

Someone else said: ‘yes and no. I just received a complete chest piece, I would say after the first 2 hours it will start to hurt because of chest pain. "

Another follower also replied, "yes, it hurts … just make sure you do a steady breath so the tattoo doesn't go bad." I was practically hyperventilating for the first few minutes … "

Many enemies hated the comments, but die-hard Ammika fans leaped to his defense.

One fan said: They literally continue to hate you for some reason. Any other celebrity could have had this same tattoo, and everyone would say "OMG YES and whatever, but since it's you, people judge anything small." it's sad honestly ignore the comments, it's clearly a damn heart. I hope you and Aeko are fine x ".

Someone else posted: "I got this same tattoo that I wanted it, but I didn't know if it would look good (email protected) until I saw it now. I have it,quot; ♥ ️ ’

A follower wrote: ‘I have that same mark of beauty in the middle of my chest! 🙌🏽❤️ ’

Someone else said to those who hate: ‘Why these people come to you, like you said if they don't like what you post, DO NOT FOLLOW. You all hate deadass I WANT TO HATE YOU. "

Ome fan said, "I love small, simple tattoos like that. I have a heart on the front of the neck area and I want about four smaller hearts."

Do you like Ammika's new tattoo?



