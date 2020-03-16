Chris Brown's baby mom Ammika Harris is dreaming of an old-school type of love in a sweet video: are Aeko's parents back?

Through social media, Ammika Harris shared a very dreamy video in which she spoke about her love story with Chris Brown.

Chris's mom was taken to social media where she posted a short black and white clip that appears to have been filmed in Paris, France.

Ammika is wearing a black and white dress and is sitting in a restaurant and looking at the camera with loving eyes.

Ammika, who is the mother of a 3-month-old son, Aeko, captioned the video: “That kind of old school love. ❤️ I used to sit on my balcony for hours with my notes and pencil. I would write everything that has crossed my mind. At night I would sit there and watch the stars and the moon shine on me. "

A fan came up to the mother of one and said, "I love it," and it's very dreamy. That sounds very peaceful. She is blessed with full lips, but even if @ammikaaa wasn't, it's none of your business, and you shouldn't take it! But I hope it made you feel better by saying "you were born with those lips … please clarify your details." Can't tell the difference between juice lips and natural lips? "

This social media user explained: “I love you, mom. Your energy is so genuine. I felt my heart was relieved when you posted. Okay, now I see Aeko looks like you 😍😍 with Chris's complexion. 🥰❤️ "

The couple are said to be raising their son while one is in Germany and the other lives in California.

A tipster said Hollywood life: "It is unclear when he will return to the United States, but he is constantly in communication with Chris. Ammika is always talking to Chris during FaceTime with Aeko, texting, sending photos and videos, etc., so Chris is still very involved in the life of his son and knows what is happening with him and Ammika at all times. "

The family friend stated, "Ammika is still modeling, and has been doing photo shoots for Fashion Nova in Germany, and Chris has just finished his tour, so he is enjoying downtime, but is always working on something. behind the scenes,quot;. Ammika loves Chris's mother and they have a great relationship. They are also often updated so Ammika can keep Chris's mother up-to-date with everything about Aeko. "

Things could be moving in the right direction for new parents.



