Child now tests negative for coronavirus; Initial Test Believed False Positive – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A child who tested positive for coronavirus has tested negative twice since then, officials at the Los Angeles Children's Hospital said.

The boy, who is 6 to 9 years old, underwent two more tests performed by CHLA at a medical center in Ventura County, where the boy is isolated and is being treated for an unrelated underlying condition, the hospital spokesperson. Lorenzo Benet.

CHLA conducted two more tests on the boy on March 13 and 14, which were negative. Ventura County Public Health also conducted another test on the original sample, which was negative, Benet said.

%MINIFYHTMLdffd413345a9a4437a8f5adaa16bfc5011% %MINIFYHTMLdffd413345a9a4437a8f5adaa16bfc5012%

"CHLA believes that Ventura County's first result was a false positive," he said.

Benet said CHLA was following all local county guidelines and protocols to care for the patient and protect medical personnel, and was in constant communication with health authorities.



(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)