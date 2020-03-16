Chick-Fil-A and Starbucks close seating areas, move to "To-Go,quot; models – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

SEATTLE (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Both Chick-Fil-A and Starbucks are closing their seating areas in the store and moving to a take-out model for all stores in the US. USA Because of concerns about the new coronavirus.

In an effort to limit person-to-person contact, Chick-Fil-A says it will temporarily close dining rooms at its 2,400 restaurants. Some restaurants will refuse to offer takeout, sidewalk delivery, and accept mobile orders, but locations will vary.