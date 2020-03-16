Chick-Fil-A and Starbucks close seating areas, move to "To-Go,quot; models – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

SEATTLE (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Both Chick-Fil-A and Starbucks are closing their seating areas in the store and moving to a take-out model for all stores in the US. USA Because of concerns about the new coronavirus.
In an effort to limit person-to-person contact, Chick-Fil-A says it will temporarily close dining rooms at its 2,400 restaurants. Some restaurants will refuse to offer takeout, sidewalk delivery, and accept mobile orders, but locations will vary.
Coffee giant Starbucks said Sunday it will also close seats in its cafes and patio areas, but customers can still order at the counter, at the counters, or in the Starbucks app.
The company will also temporarily close stores in what it calls "high social gathering places," such as shopping malls and university campuses, and will close stores or reduce hours in areas where there are COVID-19 case groups.
(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. Associated Press contributed to this report.)