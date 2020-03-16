Cheyenne Floyd reveals where she is with Cory and Taylor

When it comes to family, Cheyenne Floyd he is the first to admit that his is not the most conventional.

While she is still mother to her daughter Ryder with ex boyfriend Cory Wharton, the Teen mom og The star has another element for its crew.

This season on the MTV reality show, Cory reveals that his girlfriend Taylor Selfridge she is pregnant.

"It is definitely a big, weird, mixed and dysfunctional family," Cheyenne shared with E! News exclusively before the premiere of the season on Tuesday night. "In fact, I helped them plan their gender reveal and gave them all the vendors and places to call. People hear that and they say, 'Did you help your son's father plan his new son's gender reveal ? and it sounds weird but it works for us. "

The MTV reality star added: "It would take our situation above hatred of us any day. It may be strange for some people, but it works for us."