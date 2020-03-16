Cheyenne Floyd reveals where she is with Cory and Taylor

When it comes to family, Cheyenne Floyd he is the first to admit that his is not the most conventional.
While she is still mother to her daughter Ryder with ex boyfriend Cory Wharton, the Teen mom og The star has another element for its crew.
This season on the MTV reality show, Cory reveals that his girlfriend Taylor Selfridge she is pregnant.
"It is definitely a big, weird, mixed and dysfunctional family," Cheyenne shared with E! News exclusively before the premiere of the season on Tuesday night. "In fact, I helped them plan their gender reveal and gave them all the vendors and places to call. People hear that and they say, 'Did you help your son's father plan his new son's gender reveal ? and it sounds weird but it works for us. "
The MTV reality star added: "It would take our situation above hatred of us any day. It may be strange for some people, but it works for us."
While it has certainly been a process to get to this point, Cheyenne has always made it clear that she wanted her son's father to be very involved from the start.
"The most important thing from the first day of Cory's arrival in Ryder's life was what kind of father he wanted to be and what kind of father he wanted to be," Cheyenne explained. "I wasn't going to allow it to be a Disneyland parent or an Instagram dad or just for the moment … It had to be 100 percent. I think from the beginning, he saw my mindset and appreciated it, so that's why what a co-father so well. "
Recently, the duo established a nonprofit organization called Rage Regardless Ry that takes the initiative to support the lifestyle changes that come with raising children living with metabolic conditions. The couple's daughter was diagnosed with a rare condition called VLCAD.
"She is doing well. With all the health and virus stuff, we have to keep her close to us and take extra precautions," Cheyenne explained. "But that's okay. He makes regular doctor appointments and sees a nutritionist and a genetic doctor, but everyone says his levels are really good. We're just trying to get through the flu season."
Leaving aside health obstacles, Cheyenne also focuses on continuing a healthy relationship with Cory and his current girlfriend. It certainly helps that Taylor gets along so well with Ryder.
"I am not going to let my son go anywhere if I am not kind to the person and therefore we could also be friends and get to know each other to make it a peaceful relationship," Cheyenne explained. "Ryder honestly loves Taylor and Taylor is very good to her and talks more about Taylor than her father. I can't hate. I have to respect their relationship and Taylor and I have our own relationship."
And you never know when the scrolls will be reversed and Cheyenne will meet a special man in her life.
"At the beginning of the season, viewers will see what happened between Matt and me," he joked. "I'm not really focused on dating. I'm just focused on being a good mom and starting the nonprofit and the business. If someone comes into my life, I'd be open but I'm not looking. But if you have a good guy who he's single and six foot four inches tall, bring it to me. The DM's are open. "
Teen mom og returns with new episodes on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. only on MTV.