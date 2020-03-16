Cheer Stars Reacts To Daytona Cancellation By Coronavirus

Navarro cheerleaders will not be heading to Daytona Beach, Florida, this year.
On Sunday, Varsity Spirit announced the decision to cancel all events scheduled for "at least the next eight weeks of the 2020 competition season." This includes the NCA and NDA National University Championship of Joy and Dance, which was scheduled from April 8 to 12.
"As you may have seen, the CDC has just announced its recommendation to cancel or postpone events with 50 or more people for the next eight weeks," a statement said on the company's website. "With that recommendation, we have made the decision not to proceed as planned with events scheduled for at least the next eight weeks of the 2020 competition season. We are actively exploring all options, including rescheduling events, extending the season of competition and virtual hosting competitions, to continue to provide a competitive experience to the thousands of athletes who have worked so hard this year to compete.We hope this situation improves, and we sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding as we navigate through this unprecedented situation. We will continue to update you with more information as it becomes available. "
After the news, several Netflix stars Encourage—A documentary series that followed the Navarro squad — turned to social media to express its disappointment.
"This is not a goodbye Navarro 2020, see you later,quot; The & # 39; Darius Marshall wrote on Instagram. "Daytona will be missed and greatly appreciated. I love (each) of my teammates and all the love we share. The end of my cheerleading career has come a little early. For everyone who supported me in this way, I want say thank you and love you. I am heartbroken by my team and coaches. Long live the bright light we all share together and the countless leaps we have made to prepare for this competition. I never had to say goodbye to my brothers and sisters, but I know we all We love the rest of the world, I love you and I thank you for being our # 1 supporters. We love you FIOFMU. "
In the comments section of Marshall's post, Coach Monica Aldama wrote: "My heart is breaking !!!!
Shannon Woolsey He also shared his frustration.
"As I write this with uncontrollable tears running down my face, I can't help but think how badly I just want one more presentation with Navarro's joy," he wrote on Instagram. "The amount of love I have for this show is indescribable. I could never have imagined that the season would end like this. I am extremely grateful for this show for forming me into the person I am today and for being my home away from home. I am so very grateful for every experience I participated in the last 3 years. I would never trade anything for anything in the world. I can't understand how Daytona was canceled and the season ended too soon, but cheering me on in college, you did me extremely well and I will miss you more than anything FIOFMU forever. For all the newbies who come to Navarro in the future, treasure the time they have there, they will NEVER have something like this again. "
Dillon Brandt did it too.
"Daytona was officially canceled … since it breaks my heart to write this … it's over," she wrote on Instagram. "This incredible year has come to an end, but no matter what the dreams don't end here, I am truly grateful for all that has resulted from this … Dawgs are forever."
The Navarro College Cheer team has won 14 national championships since 2000. It has also won five major NCA national championships since 2012.