Cheer Stars Reacts To Daytona Cancellation By Coronavirus

Navarro cheerleaders will not be heading to Daytona Beach, Florida, this year.

On Sunday, Varsity Spirit announced the decision to cancel all events scheduled for "at least the next eight weeks of the 2020 competition season." This includes the NCA and NDA National University Championship of Joy and Dance, which was scheduled from April 8 to 12.

"As you may have seen, the CDC has just announced its recommendation to cancel or postpone events with 50 or more people for the next eight weeks," a statement said on the company's website. "With that recommendation, we have made the decision not to proceed as planned with events scheduled for at least the next eight weeks of the 2020 competition season. We are actively exploring all options, including rescheduling events, extending the season of competition and virtual hosting competitions, to continue to provide a competitive experience to the thousands of athletes who have worked so hard this year to compete.We hope this situation improves, and we sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding as we navigate through this unprecedented situation. We will continue to update you with more information as it becomes available. "