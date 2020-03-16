Cedric Marks charged with murder in connection with the April Pease kidnapping in Bloomington in 2009 – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – After more than a decade, there are new developments in the case of a missing person after a murder investigation that spanned four states. The Hennepin County District Attorney's Office has charged two people with second-degree murder in connection with the April Pease kidnapping in 2009.

Cedric Joseph Marks, of Texas, 45, and Kellee Kristine Sorensen, 34, of Washington, are currently in police custody in their home states.

According to a briefing published Monday, in 2019, Bloomington detectives began targeting Cedric Marks as a person of interest in Pease's disappearance, following his unrelated arrest in Texas for capital murder.

Marks had previously fathered a boy with Pease while they lived in Washington state. Then, in 2009, Pease and her 4-year-old son moved to a shelter for victims of domestic assault in Bloomington after several alleged domestic assaults by Marks.

Court documents say Pease was transferred to the Bloomington shelter after being located by Marks at another shelter in Washington. Some time after the transfer, police investigators say Marks and Sorenson traveled from Washington to Minnesota to find Pease in March 2009. Pease was allegedly taken against his will and driven south on I-35, earlier that Marks killed her in an unknown place like Sorenson. he sat in the vehicle, according to statements obtained by detectives.

Pease's body has never been found. Monday marks the anniversary of his disappearance.