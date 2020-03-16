CDC's latest guidance could mean not playing sports much longer – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLb1dc1f2cb7c8d4bd6c530022146baefe11% %MINIFYHTMLb1dc1f2cb7c8d4bd6c530022146baefe12%

Already delayed professional sports seasons in North America could be on hiatus for much longer than originally anticipated after federal officials said Sunday that they recommend that all in-person events involving 50 or more be suspended for the next few years. eight weeks.

That's twice as many as the 30-day closings that the NBA, NHL, and Major League Soccer decided to implement last week in response to the global coronavirus pandemic that has already had a profound impact on the US financial markets. . USA at least 64 deaths in this country.

Major League Baseball also went with what was essentially a 30-day shutdown after canceling the rest of spring training and delaying the start of the regular season game for two weeks; The opening day should have been March 26.

But new recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday night seem to suggest that sports in this country may disappear until May, if not later.

"The CDC, according to its guide for large events and mass gatherings, recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers … cancel or postpone in-person events consisting of 50 or more people across the United States," he said. "Events of any size should only be continued if they can be carried out in compliance with guidelines to protect vulnerable populations, hand hygiene and social distancing."

The eight-week window easily exceeds what would have been the rest of the NBA and NHL regular seasons, plus would cover approximately the first 25% of the MLB season, or approximately 40 games per team. It would also cast serious doubt on the ability to host other major US sporting events. USA As planned, like the Kentucky Derby in early May.

The NBA was already gearing up to play fanless in the arenas, something that would have started late last week if a player, Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz, hadn't tested positive for the virus, COVID-19. Utah teammate Donovan Mitchell and Christian Wood of Detroit have tested positive since then, but Gobert's diagnosis was enough for the league to say he was suspending the game.

"I've felt a little bit better every day," Gobert said in a video posted Sunday. He added: "I wish I would have taken this more seriously."

The NBA has already been asking teams to share the availability of their arenas until the end of July, a sign that the league is poised to extend the season at least that long if necessary, and those moves came a couple of days earlier. that the CDC make its last recommendation The NBA regular season should have ended on April 15 and the NBA Finals should begin on June 4, with the season ending on or before June 21.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illnesses recover in approximately two weeks, while those with more serious illnesses can take between three and six weeks to recover. In mainland China, where the virus first exploded, more than 80,000 people have been diagnosed and more than 58,000 have so far recovered.

It's not just team sports that has closed – professional tennis and golf have basically been suspended for the next few weeks, with events as important as Indian Wells and the Miami Open in tennis and The Players Championship and Masters in golf canceled or postponed. The NCAA Division I men's college basketball tournament, March Madness, will launch its group on Sunday and kick off the 68-team tournament now canceled on Tuesday. The Division I women's tournament was due to start this week.

All have been suspended, as have all other winter and spring sports seasons at all levels of the NCAA. Most state high school associations have also had to cancel seasons and championships. Some minor league hockey leagues have canceled seasons, and it seems increasingly unlikely that League G, the NBA's minor league, will resume play this season. Even a polo game in South Florida on Sunday was played with no fans or journalists present, and organizers said they should take maximum precautions.

Some NBA players spent Sunday at home playing video games; Goran Dragic of Miami posted a video of himself kicking a soccer ball outside his home. Others, like Golden State's Stephen Curry, urged fans to continue taking the pandemic seriously.

"We all have to take responsibility for ourselves and do whatever it takes to #stopthespread," Curry told his 14.1 million followers on Twitter. "There is a sense of urgency to flatten the curve and give ourselves and the health system the best chance to overcome this pandemic." Share this message and let's protect each other! "