Caroline Polachek is quarantined for fear of contracting coronavirus

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza

Documenting the stages of his illness online, the Chairlift co-founder claims he has been unable to find a doctor with available test kits to give him a proper diagnosis.

Up News Info –

Singer Caroline Polachek He fears that he has contracted COVID-19 after showing symptoms associated with the coronavirus.

First Chairlift Star began documenting the stages of her illness online on Saturday, March 14, revealing that she had been quarantined to avoid spreading the disease after failing to find a doctor with available test kits to give her a proper diagnosis.

%MINIFYHTML5cfe87d0acc4156ea84da1ee885b89ac11% %MINIFYHTML5cfe87d0acc4156ea84da1ee885b89ac12%

"Hi guys, I am very sad to say that I have what I think is coronavirus," the New York native explained in a video post.

"Last night I started having symptoms: fever, dry cough, nausea, migraines, and I guess for now it feels like a serious flu."

"Obviously, there is no way to know now with the paucity of evidence available." "But for security reasons, I am in full quarantine and will be for a while. Stay safe, stay indoors."

The "Contusions" musician admitted he feels a little better, while also using his latest updates on Instagram to urge viewers to isolate themselves and heed advice from government and medical officials to focus on social estrangement in a I try to stop the situation. spread of infection.

Tom Hanks Y Rita Wilson they are the highest-profile celebrities who have tested positive for COVID-19 to date, while Heidi klum He was awaiting his test results after suffering from flu-like symptoms last week.