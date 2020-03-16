Caroline Flack's boyfriend shares tribute a month after his death

Lewis Burton is honoring Caroline Flack.

On Monday, the former tennis professional shared an emotional tribute to his late girlfriend, who died a month ago at age 40 after taking her own life. Sharing a touching image of him and the ex Love island Host sharing a sweet hug, Burton reflected on his year-long relationship with Flack.

%MINIFYHTML0759984f5eb76591bae83385a13ee58311% %MINIFYHTML0759984f5eb76591bae83385a13ee58312%

"It has been a month since I loved you and I miss you so much, I never thought that someday I could never see or speak to you again," the publication subtitled. "I wake up and I think you're going to be lying next to me or you're going to call me in a minute. It just doesn't seem real. I wish I could give you a kiss and a hug and say everything will be fine."

Burton wrapped up his post and said, "I am so grateful to meet you that I just want to make you proud."