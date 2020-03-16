Caroline Flack's boyfriend shares tribute a month after his death

Lewis Burton is honoring Caroline Flack.
On Monday, the former tennis professional shared an emotional tribute to his late girlfriend, who died a month ago at age 40 after taking her own life. Sharing a touching image of him and the ex Love island Host sharing a sweet hug, Burton reflected on his year-long relationship with Flack.
"It has been a month since I loved you and I miss you so much, I never thought that someday I could never see or speak to you again," the publication subtitled. "I wake up and I think you're going to be lying next to me or you're going to call me in a minute. It just doesn't seem real. I wish I could give you a kiss and a hug and say everything will be fine."
Burton wrapped up his post and said, "I am so grateful to meet you that I just want to make you proud."
At the time of Flack's passing, Burton shared another poignant tribute for the former. X Factor: Celebrity Host: "My heart is broken. We had something so special. I am so lost for the words. I am in so much pain. I miss you so much. I know that you felt safe with me. You always said that I do not think about anything else when I am with you and you do not know me. allowed to be there this time, I kept asking and asking. "
On March 10, Flack was buried at a private funeral. Burton teamed up with close friends and family of the UK television personality to pay his respects. After the funeral, he posted a photo of himself and Flack in his Instagram Stories to honor his "little angel," who wrote, "I will love you forever."
In February, a lawyer for the Flack family confirmed that the star was dead. "We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on February 15," her family said in a statement to the Press Association. "We ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time."
Flack's death came after his arrest for allegedly assaulting Burton with a lamp. He pleaded not guilty to the charge and his trial was due to start in early March. Once the news of her sudden passing was known, Flack's family publicly released a message she had written for social media in December, detailing how life in the public eye was negatively impacting her.
She wrote: "This type of scrutiny and speculation is a lot for a person to take on their own … I am a human being at the end of the day and they will not silence me when I have a story to tell and a life with which continue … I'm taking time to feel better and learn some lessons from situations I've gotten myself into. "
If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Line at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
%MINIFYHTML0759984f5eb76591bae83385a13ee58313%