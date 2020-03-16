Cardi B unveiled her natural hair – goes viral on Twitter! (Photos)

Cardi B is the biggest female rap star in the world. And yesterday she went viral, after showing fans her natural hair.

Cardi's parents are both from the Dominican Republic and are Afro-Latino. And "afro,quot; is definitely an appropriate word for Cardi.

"Look at my hair. This is fucking fucking hair," she says, the sound of a shower running in the background. "Yes! Let me wash it." But before presumably washing and conditioning, she says, "Wow, I'm so proud of myself," Cardi wrote on Instagram.

Here is her curly hair:

And with that straightened:

This is how the Madame Noir website reported it: