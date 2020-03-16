Cardi B unveiled her natural hair – goes viral on Twitter! (Photos)

Cardi B is the biggest female rap star in the world. And yesterday she went viral, after showing fans her natural hair.
Cardi's parents are both from the Dominican Republic and are Afro-Latino. And "afro,quot; is definitely an appropriate word for Cardi.
"Look at my hair. This is fucking fucking hair," she says, the sound of a shower running in the background. "Yes! Let me wash it." But before presumably washing and conditioning, she says, "Wow, I'm so proud of myself," Cardi wrote on Instagram.
Here is her curly hair:
And with that straightened:
Whether it's couture fashion or jeans and Jordan, she keeps her crown covered with the best hair pieces. Today, she let us take a look at what's underneath there.
Today, Bardi took to social media and wowed the world with his natural hair. It's wash day for the rapper from the Bronx and before he scrubbed at his scalp, he gave us a glimpse of his voluminous wavy hair. I like him,quot; The rapper was so big that he swallowed his face while showing off his tresses. While looking beautiful au naturelShe was happy with how much her afro has blossomed over the years.