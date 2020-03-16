Canada will close borders to most non-citizens due to coronavirus | News

Montreal Canada – Canada will ban the entry of most non-citizens and non-permanent residents, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday, a "significant step,quot; he said aims to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

Speaking of self-isolation outside his residence in the capital Ottawa, Trudeau said his government was acting on the advice of public health officials.

"At each step we have taken the best advice from our public health officials, and now is the time to take this particular step. It is a significant step. It is a step we take in exceptional circumstances, but it is the right step," he said. Trudeau to journalists. Trudeau began isolating himself after his wife tested positive for the coronavirus.

Plus:

However, the travel ban will not apply to citizens of the United States, and this exemption immediately raised some questions and concerns that COVID-19, the disease associated with the virus, could spread among neighboring countries.

Canada and the United States share a land border of 8,891 km (5,525 miles). More than 4,100 people have been infected with the virus in the United States. USA, According to John Hopkins University.

"We recognize that at the moment that measure does not apply to US citizens, but we will have more work to do in the coming days to make sure we are doing everything we have to do to keep Canadians safe," said Trudeau.

The Prime Minister noted that the level of integration between the two countries places the United States in a separate category. Two-way trade in goods and services between Canada and the USA. USA It totaled $ 718.5 billion in 2018.

Another layer

As of Monday morning, Canada had 324 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the country, and major cities across the country have taken steps to try to stop the spread of the virus.

In some provinces, that includes closing daycare centers and universities, bars, gyms, and other public places, as well as asking anyone who has recently returned from abroad to isolate themselves for 14 days.

Trudeau said Monday that anyone displaying symptoms of the coronavirus will also not be allowed to board a plane back to Canada.

International flights abroad will also be limited to four Canadian airports beginning March 18: Toronto Pearson International Airport, Montreal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport, Calgary International Airport, and Vancouver International Airport.

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's director of public health, said the border measures are "another layer,quot; that the government has put in place "to add to the protection of Canadians."

But Alex Neve, Amnesty International Canada's secretary general, told Al Jazeera that the main question he had was whether the border measure would affect asylum seekers, including those trying to fly to Canada or cross the border between States. United States and Canada irregularly to make their claims.

"I didn't hear anything … about the implications this will have for them," Neve said in a brief telephone interview on Monday afternoon.

"Obviously, it would be worrying if, due to the border closure, a refugee applicant is prohibited from entering or is sent back, particularly if he is sent back to the country where he fears being persecuted."

Three more deaths

The chief public health official in British Columbia, on Canada's west coast, said Monday that three more people had died from the virus, increasing the death toll in the province to four.

All of those cases were at a long-term care facility for the elderly in North Vancouver.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, British Columbia's provincial health officer, also said authorities were asking people to limit the meetings to a maximum of 50 people. "This is not forever, but it is important for now and for the foreseeable future," he said.

BC Health Minister Adrian Dix said that even though the travel ban does not apply to US citizens, non-essential visitors should not come to BC.

"Don't come," said Dix, "because right now that's the wrong thing."

Bruce Heyman, a former US ambassador to Canada, advised US citizens to avoid traveling north if they can. "While Canadians do not specifically prohibit US citizens, we must be respectful of them during this time," he tweeted.

Experts told Al Jazeera earlier this month that the cooperation was key to preventing the spread of the coronavirus amid reports that President Donald Trump was considering closing the U.S. southern border with Mexico.

Dr. Carlos Del Río, professor of medicine and global health at Emory University, said that closing the border "would not be beneficial (for public health) to control this epidemic."

Donald Abelson, a professor of political science at St. Francis Xavier University who specializes in US-Canada relations, said Canada is engaged in a "high wire act,quot; as he tries to balance his response to the coronavirus with the need of maintaining good relations with your powerful neighbor

"I think the prime minister is clearly concerned about the political consequences if he banned American citizens from entering Canada. I don't think it really has much to do with health concerns," Abelson told Al Jazeera.

"But with that said, if things get progressively worse, he (Trudeau) may have no choice,quot; but to limit entry to Canada for American citizens, he said. "It is not about having US citizenship, it is about how healthy people are (who are crossing the border, where they have been before, the people they have come into contact with,quot;).