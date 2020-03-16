Call Data Logging: DoT units search for routine bulk call data logs, telecoms companies raise concerns – Latest News

%MINIFYHTMLc5b4a9d0fa43d3e351e17494bfdd3d0011% %MINIFYHTMLc5b4a9d0fa43d3e351e17494bfdd3d0012%

According to sources, some units of the telecommunications department are routinely searching huge records of caller data in some circles in some circles, which allegedly deviates from the standard operating procedure established by the government.

Industry players have expressed concern about such practices in a communication to the Telecommunications Secretary, the sources said.

They claimed that the Delhi DoT unit required statewide call data records (CDRs) for February 2, 3 and 4, 2020 and separately for specific routes in Delhi with residences of ministers, members of parliament, judges, important offices, etc. The players gave representation to telecommunications secretary Anshu Prakash to express their concern about the practice.

"Actors in the telecommunications industry have written to the telecommunications secretary that CDRs looking for specific routes and areas may give rise to surveillance charges, especially in the state like Delhi, which has numerous VVIP zones with offices and residences of ministers, parliamentarians, judges, etc. " aware of the communication he said to PTI.

An email inquiry sent to the Telecommunications Department in this regard was not answered.

According to the source, who did not wish to be named, said the DoT had already issued detailed instructions and standard operating procedures (SOPs) to provide CDRs to law enforcement agencies in August 2016 and April 2019.

The DoT, including its field units under the SOP, must determine the identity of the subscriber, carefully examine the rationale for the CDR claim, detail the purpose of seeking CDRs, and not use the received CDRs for any other purpose, define authorized officers to search for and approve such a request.

However, several DoT licensing service area units do not adhere to the established process and seek bulky CDR details from telecom operators on a regular basis in contravention of the SOP.

"Almost all DoT LSA units seek details of one-day CDRs from telecom operators monthly in states such as Andhra Pradesh on the first and fifth days of the month, Delhi on 18, Haryana on 21, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir on the last day of the month, Kerala and Odisha on the 15th, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab on the last day of the previous month and the first day of the current month, "the source said.

