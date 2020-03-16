California Company Electric Car Closer to Reality

%MINIFYHTMLcae04d0ceb704d1eb0c4f0e3dbe0b9e211% %MINIFYHTMLcae04d0ceb704d1eb0c4f0e3dbe0b9e212%

%MINIFYHTMLcae04d0ceb704d1eb0c4f0e3dbe0b9e215% %MINIFYHTMLcae04d0ceb704d1eb0c4f0e3dbe0b9e216%

Lucid Motors, the Bay Area electric car startup that has settled in Tesla's backyard, is one step closer to finally putting its first car on the market and in the hands of consumers.

The automaker said this week it will present the production version of its Lucid Air luxury sedan at an event in New York in April. Officials did not provide new details on the Lucid Air, but said the pricing information, specifications and configurations of the vehicle will be revealed at the New York event.

The company is currently building and testing 80 Lucid Air prototypes at its Newark facility, and said those vehicles are very similar to what it will eventually have for sale to the general public.

The company has been pre-ordering for Lucid Air since it first announced the vehicle in December 2016. Customers can visit Lucidmotors.com to deposit a $ 1,000 deposit on a vehicle, and the company said it expects deliveries. start in early 2021. A spokesperson said the company is not revealing any preorder numbers at this time.

Lucid has been growing rapidly for the past year. A spokesperson said the company went from 175 employees in early 2019 to about 900 workers now, and that it has plans to "aggressively hire,quot; for jobs in Newark and at its plant in Casa Grande, Arizona. Lucid intends to move all of his vehicle production to his Casa Grande facilities once the first phase of construction of the plant is completed in the fourth quarter of this year.

Lucid originally planned to start production at Lucid Air in 2018, but was delayed due to funding issues. The company received $ 1 billion in funds from the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund in 2018.