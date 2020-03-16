Cache Creek Casino Resort closed indefinitely due to coronavirus – Up News Info San Francisco

BROOKS, California (Up News Info SF) – Cache Creek Casino Resort will temporarily suspend operations due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus in California, Yocha Dehe Wintun's tribal leadership announced Sunday.

The complex will begin closing procedures at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17. The closure will remain in effect indefinitely as Tribal Leadership and Casino Management continue to assess the situation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are in unprecedented times, and our first priority must be to ensure the safety of our tribal citizens, guests, employees and the communities we serve," said Anthony Roberts, tribal president.

Cache Creek has had no confirmed cases of coronavirus among staff or guests, but it emphasizes strict social distancing practices to proactively stop the spread of the virus.

Cache Creek, a large employer in Yolo County, said it will continue to pay its workers despite the closure. Employees can also continue their health benefits without interruption, resort officials said.

The casino and complex are working with the Yolo County Department of Public Health as well as the California Department of Public Health.

"We sincerely believe that taking this difficult step today is in the public interest, and that it will also return our guests, players and employees to their normal lives more quickly in the long term," Cache Creek officials said in a statement.