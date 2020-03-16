Buying panic over coronavirus fears | Coronavirus pandemic

Empty shelves and complaints about inconsiderate storage abound as people around the world prepare for self-isolation amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Canned goods, hand sanitizers, toilet paper, and water are among the many items that sell quickly.

%MINIFYHTMLc328d861f4ccb74e0cc08565b71f66b311% %MINIFYHTMLc328d861f4ccb74e0cc08565b71f66b312%

People are buying panic as fears about the global coronavirus pandemic rise. Many supermarkets have started rationing items.

This video, edited by Linh Nguyen of Al Jazeera NewsFeed, shows the panic buying frenzy around the world.

Source: Al Jazeera News