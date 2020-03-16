Buffs football fathers, players impressed with CU's unique situation management – Up News Info

Karl Dorrell has not been on the job for long, but the new Colorado soccer head coach has already impressed some of his players and parents with his handling of a unique situation.

Global concern about the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus) has created one of the most unusual situations in recent history, and particularly in the world of sports.

Sports across the country at all levels have been closed for the time being, and citizens are urged to practice social distancing and avoid congregation in large groups.

At CU and around the Pac-12 Conference, that has led to the cancellation of all spring sports, as well as the postseason play for basketball, skiing, and indoor athletics for men and women.

The Buffs football team, meanwhile, is suspending spring practice. CU was supposed to start spring soccer on Monday, but is now delayed until after March 29, if the Buffs practice this spring.

Dorrell, introduced as the head coach less than three weeks ago, on February 24, had been in scrambled mode to train a staff and prepare for Monday's scheduled start to spring training.

He put that on hold on Friday and sent a letter to players and parents to inform them of the situation, including CU allowing players and their families to use their discretion when returning home to be with loved ones right now. instead of staying on campus.

Dorrell also told them that the lines of communication with him and the CU coaches will be open at all times, gave them information on what to do if they feel ill, and informed them that all support services for students and athletes would be available to those who they remain on campus next week.

"This is the first time in three years that a parent has received an email like this," a player's father told BuffZone.

In the letter, Dorrell specifically addressed the players and told them that this is a test of "great communication and responsibility,quot; during a time of crisis and urged everyone to meet the challenge.

A player's mother told BuffZone that Dorrell's letter "gave me goose bumps."

"The connection that he seems to have already with the players (is impressive)," he said. “He seems to have an interest in turning players into men. Dorrell seems more evolutionary in his approach. "

As the situation unfolded this week, the players, along with everyone else, grappled with uncertainty about what would happen with practices and practice, and others were nervous about being on campus.

Several players told Buffzone that they hoped to have the opportunity to go home and be with their loved ones, and were then relieved when CU told the players they were free to do so. As several players remain on campus this week, several take the opportunity to go home, according to sources.

Overall, parents and players who contacted BuffZone were pleased with the way Dorrell and Athletic Director Rick George have kept student-athletes informed and safe throughout the process.

"I feel like they handled the situation quite well," one player told BuffZone on Saturday. "They were transparent with the team about what was happening and what to expect in the few days that we handled their situation."