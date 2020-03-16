Bruno Fernandes will become a "legend,quot; of Manchester United, says Diogo Dalot | Football news

















Manchester United's new signing, Bruno Fernandes, opens up on his move to Old Trafford, his new song and the reason behind his gesture towards Pep Guardiola during the Manchester derby

Bruno Fernandes will become a "legend,quot; of Manchester United, according to teammate Diogo Dalot.

Fernandes had an instant impact on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side after signing in January and until the recent postponement of the season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dalot, who is also Fernandes' international teammate with Portugal, has expressed his enthusiasm for United's future with Fernandes on the side, once football finally resumes.

"He is a great player, a great player. He is going to be a legend, there is no doubt about that," he told the official Manchester United podcast.

"He is amazing, of course he can also do better. He will learn a lot from this club. I think he is a massive player on this team and he will be a very good player for this club."

"He was the Sporting captain, of course, he is also an experienced player, he is 25 years old, he played in Italy, he also played in Portugal. He knows what he is doing. It will be very good for him."

Dalot, who signed with United from Porto in 2018, has taken a bit longer to make an impact at Old Trafford, but has made 13 Premier League starts, having bought his childhood club Escola de Futebol O Fintas a bus with your first paycheck.

Bruno Fernandes has developed a close relationship with Diogo Dalot since his arrival.

"It was one of the first things I thought about doing when I came here because when I moved to Porto they didn't earn anything, Porto didn't pay them," he said. "Porto gave them six Nike balls, they were the first Nike balls the club had.

"Of course, when I moved, because it was a very long period (since I left Fintas), they didn't gain anything from my move to United."

"That's why I took my first salary to buy a truck for them so they can travel with the kit, travel from home, take them to training as well. I remember when my father was also doing that job. My father was choosing me, to a teammate, this teammate, and then everything back to training and then everything back home. "