Bruno Fernandes named Premier League Player of the Month for February | Football news

Bruno Fernandes has capped off his impressive start to life at Manchester United by being named Premier League Player of the Month for February.

The Portuguese midfielder moved to Old Trafford from Sporting Lisbon for an initial fee of around £ 46.6 million in January and played in all United games the following month.

He played every minute of his three Premier League games, recording two assists and one goal and helping United win 2-0 at Chelsea and a 3-0 home win over Watford.

More to follow …