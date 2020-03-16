Brooks Koepka says he will not join the Premier Golf League

%MINIFYHTML7aad6ea8ae6575e1702e727047de60b111% %MINIFYHTML7aad6ea8ae6575e1702e727047de60b112%

Brooks Koepka said Sunday that he has no interest in the Premier Golf League, another setback for a league that promises guaranteed money and a team concept that is now missing some of golf's biggest young stars.

%MINIFYHTML7aad6ea8ae6575e1702e727047de60b113% %MINIFYHTML7aad6ea8ae6575e1702e727047de60b114%

“I am out of the PGL. I'm going with the PGA Tour, "Koepka told The Associated Press." I find it hard to believe that golf should be for only 48 players. "

%MINIFYHTML7aad6ea8ae6575e1702e727047de60b115% %MINIFYHTML7aad6ea8ae6575e1702e727047de60b116%

Later Sunday, Golfweek reported that World No. 2 Jon Rahm said he will not join, meaning the world's top three players are taking the PGA Tour.

Rory McIlroy, who replaced Koepka at No. 1 in the world a month ago, said last month in Mexico City that he was not interested in the new league. He said he valued his freedom to decide when and where to play rather than the proposed schedule of 18 tournaments, not including the majors.

Koepka said she made up her mind after meeting with organizers in Los Angeles a month ago during the Genesis Invitational, wanting to wait for a time when any announcement doesn't turn into a distraction. He had said at the start of the Florida swing only that "I want to play against the best."

With the golf closing due to concerns about the new coronavirus, I wanted to make it clear that I was not going anywhere.

Koepka, now world number 3, and McIlroy cited the freedom he enjoys on the PGA Tour. Koepka also spoke about the majority of the PGA Tour, which he fears will be left out if all attention is focused on the top stars competing in a team format.

"I understand that the stars are what people come to see," said Koepka. "But these guys we see win, who have been fighting for 10 or 15 years, that's what makes the stories great." It would be difficult for me to look at the boys and leave them without work. "

Koepka speaks from experience. After failing to advance beyond the second stage of the PGA Tour qualification in 2012, he played remote locations on the Challenge Tour, won a European Tour card, and eventually made it to the PGA Tour, where he won his first tournament in early 2015. He and McIlroy each have four majors.

"I don't forget where I came from," said Koepka. "There are guys in that top 125 who could be the next star."

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan made it clear in a memo to the players in late January, when six years of league talks began to gain momentum, that PGA Tour members couldn't play on both.

Monahan and the tour staff have been making rounds for the past month, meeting with top players to get an idea of ​​their position and to promote what's going on on the tour. The PGA Tour announced last month a media rights deal that is said to be worth just over $ 7 billion over the next nine years.

Monahan said last week that she could see The Players Championship prize money at $ 25 million, and the postseason bonus that exceeded $ 100 million.

"Jay is amazing, the direction the tour is going," said Koepka.

Golfweek said he spoke to Rahm on Thursday and quoted him saying, "I think what I'm going to do is focus only on the PGA Tour. At the end of the day I am a competitor. I am a member of the PGA Tour and I will continue to do so."

The league's concept was to revitalize golf by bringing together 12 four-man teams that would have to play 18 events, 10 of them in the US. The US, which has 54 holes, no cuts and a shotgun that begins to adjust to a five-hour transmission window. The total prize would be $ 240 million, and the best player could win up to $ 50 million.

Koepka said that as much as he loves the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup, "Having it every week, I'm struggling with it."

"Golf is not a team sport," he said.

Koepka also said that his financial advisers had doubts about how the money would work, mostly from Saudi interests.

"You ask some of these younger boys if they want to play for someone else," he said, referring to how the rosters would be established under the 12 players who get equity on their teams. “In the direction Jay starts the tour, they care about 125 men. Yes, the best do a lot for the tour. But it should be more than 48 players that people are tuning in to watch. "

However, he finally said that he was happy with the career he already has.

"Money is not going to change my life," he said. "There is something to be said about freedom of play. I have a chance to choose. For me, it's not worth it. I'm happy with the way things are. When life is good, and it's really good, you don't want to change it. I think the PGA Tour is very good. "

McIlroy had said last month in Mexico that "he wants to be on the right side of history in this case." He said that all that could change his mind would be if all the best players decided to join, although he did not see that happen.

Koepka said he thought it was a "real possibility,quot; that the Premier Golf League could still happen. Organizers had targeted a start date of 2022 at the earliest.

But it will not include him.

"I plan to play the PGA Tour for the rest of my life," said Koepka.