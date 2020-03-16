British urged to stop socializing, work remotely as virus spreads | UK News

%MINIFYHTML11097a3694c727c721cebf9ef96e578d11% %MINIFYHTML11097a3694c727c721cebf9ef96e578d12%

Prime Minister Boris Johnson He has advised the British to cut back on their social lives and work from home if possible, as he ordered the elderly and infirm to isolate themselves for 12 weeks, intensifying the battle against the coronavirus outbreak as it accelerates towards its peak.

Johnson He had faced a backlash when his government took a less strict approach to fighting the virus than countries like Italy, France and Spain that have effectively blocked much of Europe.

In a tightening of the UK approach, On Monday, Johnson told reporters: "What we are announcing today is a very substantial change in the way we want people to live their lives and I can't remember anything like it in my life."

Flanked by the government's top scientist and doctor in a new daily briefing focused on the virus, he added: "I don't think there has been such a thing in peacetime and we have to accept that it is a very significant psychological and behavioral change that we ask you, the public, the nation to do."

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK has risen to 1,543, from 1,372 the previous day, the health ministry said on Monday. The death toll in the UK rose to 53.

Very pregnant women advise staying home

People should avoid pubs, clubs, restaurants, cinemas and theaters, the government said, although Johnson he did not actually order them to close.

He said he hoped places would take a responsible approach. People should also avoid unnecessary travel and work remotely when possible, he said.

"Advice for non-essential social contact is particularly important for people over the age of 70, pregnant women and for those with some health conditions, "Johnson said, confirming that the government has added pregnant women in their third trimester to the list of people who should be very careful.

Over the weekend, a newborn baby tested positive for coronavirus in North London. It was unclear whether the baby contracted the virus from the mother or after birth.

It is not yet clear what effect the virus could have on pregnant women or newborns.

"Currently, there is one reported case of a woman with COVID-19 who required mechanical ventilation at 30 weeks gestation, after which she had an emergency caesarean section and recovered well," according to the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. "There is currently no data to suggest an increased risk of miscarriage or early pregnancy loss relative to COVID-19."

The limits of social contact could last for months or at least weeks, said England medical director Chris Whitty.

Johnson He said that anyone with symptoms of the coronavirus should isolate themselves and their entire family for 14 days. The task, he said, should begin in earnest.

The pound sterling fell to its lowest level against the US dollar since October, while Johnson I was talking, two-thirds of a penny a day.

But Johnson played down the effect on the economy, saying the current market crisis was not like the 2008 financial crisis.

"This is different from 2008, there is no systemic problem within the economy." Johnson said. "If we can control the disease … then there is absolutely no reason why economies around the world should not come back in force."

"It appears that we are now approaching the rapidly growing part of the upward curve and without drastic action, cases could double every five to six days." Johnson said.

He said it was essential to ensure that "people with the most serious health conditions are largely protected from social contact for approximately 12 weeks."

The UK may need to close schools to curb the spread of the coronavirus, but now is not the time for this, said the government's chief scientific adviser, Patrick Vallance.

"At some point, as we've said, it may be necessary to think about things like school closings. But those things, again, need to be done at the right time in the right way, at the right stage of the outbreak," Vallance said.