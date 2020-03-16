British actor Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Following in the footsteps of Tom Hanks and his wife, now another Hollywood star tested positive for the coronavirus.

Idris Elba posted a sober video with his wife, saying he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

%MINIFYHTMLe9b55b21ba1cbe1df1a5c4002aefc92211% %MINIFYHTMLe9b55b21ba1cbe1df1a5c4002aefc92212%

The actor tweeted Monday that he has no symptoms so far and has been isolated since discovering that he had come into contact with someone who had been diagnosed with the new coronavirus.

This morning I had a positive result for Covid 19. I feel good, I have no symptoms so far, but I have been isolated since I discovered my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home folks and be pragmatic. I will keep you posted on how I am 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ – Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

According to People, Elba attended a charity event in London and posed alongside Canada's wife Prime Minister Sophie Trudeau. She tested positive for the coronavirustwo novel last week.

Bay Area native Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson said last week they had tested positive in Australia.

Both are reportedly doing well.