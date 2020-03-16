Bribery investigation in the United States: ZTE says it has not been notified of an alleged bribery investigation in the United States – Latest news

ZTE said it had received no notice from US authorities after NBC News reported on Friday that the Chinese telecommunications company was the subject of a new bribery investigation. ZTE said its operations continue normally.

The NBC report said the United States Department of Justice was investigating whether ZTE was paying foreign officials to gain advantage in its global operations.

"The Company wishes to clarify that it has received no notifications from the relevant United States government departments in this regard," it said in a notice filed on the Hong Kong and Shenzhen stock exchanges.

ZTE pleaded guilty in 2017 and paid nearly $ 900 million to settle with the US. USA After an investigation found that the telecommunications equipment maker conspired to evade U.S. embargoes by purchasing U.S. components, incorporating them into ZTE equipment, and illegally shipping them to Iran.

A year later, the Trump administration banned American companies from selling products to the company after determining that ZTE made false statements about disciplining 35 employees linked to the sanctions violations.

The ban was lifted in 2018 after the company paid a $ 1 billion fine to the United States Treasury and placed another $ 400 million in custody.

ZTE is the smallest rival to China's Huawei Technologies, the world's largest manufacturer of telecommunications equipment.

