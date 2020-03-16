Brandun Lee talks about fighting in the arena without fans for fear of coronaviruses

%MINIFYHTMLb08b651cb7215fdcca4b990712fe5f8911% %MINIFYHTMLb08b651cb7215fdcca4b990712fe5f8912%

Brandun Lee jumped up and down on the balls of his feet, cautiously shading with his tunic on.

%MINIFYHTMLb08b651cb7215fdcca4b990712fe5f8913% %MINIFYHTMLb08b651cb7215fdcca4b990712fe5f8914%

The undefeated boxer had blinders for his opponent, Camilo Prieto, while walking at the Grand Casino Hinckley in Hinckley, Minnesota, on Friday night. Brandun Lee the boxer was locked up with laser focus.

%MINIFYHTMLb08b651cb7215fdcca4b990712fe5f8915% %MINIFYHTMLb08b651cb7215fdcca4b990712fe5f8916%

"When I first went out, I was in the zone: I didn't see anybody, I didn't hear anybody, and that's the way it is for all my fights," Lee began as he spoke to Sporting News on Monday.

Join DAZN and watch over 100 fight nights a year

But Brandun Lee, the 20-year-old man, couldn't help but notice the seats in the arena and the lack behind them. The coronavirus had forced him to fight in an empty place apart from the friends and family of the fighters and accredited personnel. Then it finally hit the growing super light prospect.

"I got in the ring and looked at the crowd," he continued, "and I really didn't see anyone."

That didn't stop Lee from hitting Prieto into a third-round TKO.

When he saw the replay of the "ShoBox,quot; card on Showtime, the desolate circumstance in which Lee recorded victory hit him even harder.

"The sand looked dead … and it did," he added. "There isn't much to say about it. There were around 30 people there.

"I honestly feel like if there was a huge crowd, or just a crowd, my adrenaline would have been pumping and I would have taken the boy out much faster."

The "ShoBox,quot; card that Lee spearheaded was virtually the only sporting event that was not canceled or postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. WWE's "SmackDown Live,quot; also occurred on Friday night, from the company's Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, with no fans present. The UFC held a Fight Night card in an empty arena in Brazil on Saturday night. However, those events were in the minority, as the league's suspensions, postponements, and cancellations erased the sports calendar amid the spread of the coronavirus.

WBO featherweight champion Shakur Stevenson was slated to make his first fan-less title defense inside Madison Square Garden on Saturday night, only to have Top Rank cancel that card and headline Michael Conlan on Tuesday. March 17. The moves followed major sports leagues such as the NBA and NHL that suspended their seasons and the NCAA canceled their men's and women's basketball tournaments. In that regard, Lee was happy to provide relief to anyone tuning in to his fight.

"That makes me feel very excited," he said of giving people a chance to breathe and relax for a moment. "I didn't feel any pressure (to act)."

With that said, Lee took precautions to simply get to his fight.

"At the airport I was wearing latex gloves (and) a mask and carrying a ton of hand sanitizer," said Lee, who flew from his La Quinta, California, residence to Minnesota for the fight.

While Lee was able to squeeze out his fight, many more fights will be canceled in the coming weeks. Only Monday, Matchroom Boxing USA announced that it was postponing the fight between Regis Prograis and Maurice Hooker, originally scheduled for April 17, due to coronavirus concerns. Premier Boxing Champions canceled its scheduled events for the rest of March and April.

CORONAVIRUS UPDATES – cancellations as the disease spreads through the US USA And Canada

"The health and safety of boxers, fans and those who work at the events are of utmost importance to us," Tom Brown, president of TGB Promotions and lead promoter of the canceled shows, said in a PBC press release. "We are all disappointed and as we learn more, we will address future events."

As boxing, and society, become established again during this global pandemic, Lee has a question: "How are athletes going to support their families if they continue to postpone or cancel events?"

Lee, who improved to 19-0 with 17 KOs on Friday night, is torn when it comes to sweet science.

"There are two parts to looking at that. I think (boxers) should continue (fighting) without a crowd. Yes, they should (they should be allowed to fight in empty arenas)," he said initially. "Of course, they should be tested, their teams should be tested, but yes, they should (they should be allowed to fight)."

"But looking at it commercially, absolutely not, because (the promoters) will lose millions of dollars."

"So, it's like being caught in the middle."

But as Lee continues to think about it, he believes that postponements and cancellations are the only way to go, especially given the uncertainty of what the world is facing.

"Our health is more important than fighting for money," he said. "Your health is your wealth. This is a very serious pandemic."

"Hopefully, it works out. Hopefully, they could end this."