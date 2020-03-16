Brandon Flowers of The Killers sings to Mr. Brightside to wash his hands

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, there is a silver lining.

%MINIFYHTML1641cba9bc13b31a7331826a1a4bcd6713% %MINIFYHTML1641cba9bc13b31a7331826a1a4bcd6714%

As people around the world work to avoid contracting the coronavirus, she has constantly focused on proper hand washing. The CDC has advised scrubbing for at least 20 seconds, which can make the regular regimen a little more complicated if you're not close to a clock. Therefore, they have also suggested a practical trick: humming "Happy Birthday,quot; in its entirety twice to make sure you've hit the 20-second mark. However, some of the world's biggest stars have commissioned their own famous songs to keep time, including Mariah CareyY Gloria Gaynor.

%MINIFYHTML1641cba9bc13b31a7331826a1a4bcd6715% %MINIFYHTML1641cba9bc13b31a7331826a1a4bcd6716%

Now, The murderers& # 39; leader Brandon Flowers joins the band's classic hit, "Mr. Brightside,quot;.

On Sunday night, the band went to Twitter, first to discredit a fake video edited from a neighborhood of people in Italy who seemed to sing the song from their balconies during the country's national quarantine.