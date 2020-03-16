Body found in Suisun Slough near the old downtown lighthouse – Up News Info San Francisco

SUISUN CITY (Up News Info SF) – Suisun City Police are investigating the circumstances behind the discovery of a body in Suisun Slough on Sunday afternoon near the lighthouse in the Old Downtown area, Suisun City Firefighters said Sunday on social media.

Firefighters were called to the scene at approximately 2:25 p.m. Sunday at the water's edge, just north of City Hall, firefighters said in a Facebook post.

The Solano County Sheriffs Department forensic office assisted Suisun City Police Officers to retrieve the body. Suisun City Police investigators could not be reached for comment Sunday night.

It was unclear whether foul play was suspected in death, or whether the victim was a man or a woman.

