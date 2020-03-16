Blake Lively's Trainer Shares 4 Easy Exercises To Keep You Moving

Who said that it is not possible to work from home clearly has not met this coach.
Like much of the United States, they choose to participate in social distancing by working from home and avoiding gyms in the middle of the Coronavirus, E! News is asking some of Hollywood's best fitness instructors to share their advice on how to sweat without leaving your place.
"To keep our immune system strong, we want to keep our muscles trained and eat well. If we stop exercising and stop moving, it will affect our quality of sleep, which will affect our immune system." Don saladino shared with E! Exclusive news. "Keep trying to sweat, to get out and move. Stay positive and don't go down because it will hit your immune system."
When not working with Drive495, the fitness instructor can be found sharing his advice with clients, including John Krasinski, Ryan Reynolds, Liev Schreiber Y Emily Blunt. In other words, this guy knows what he's doing.
So what can you do from home as soon as today? Don shared four exercises with us that will make him feel better in no time.
Lizards
"A lizard is a moving board. It is a full body exercise but you are also using your core," Don explained. Recommend 3-5 sets of 5-10 reps depending on your strength level.
Lunges
"I would say the same thing in sets and reps. A lunge is a compound movement. It is working your quads, your hamstrings and your glutes. It is also opening your hips. It is working on everything from scratch. Knee joints, the joints of the hip, all the different areas, which is really important, "Don shared.
Cardio
"I think the sprint is overlooked. It doesn't have to be long distances. It can be a 10-15 meter sprint, where every time you do it, you increase speed," Don shared. "Do a 10-meter sprint, rest for one minute and do 10-15. It will increase your heart rate. At first, I recommend that you don't rest as much, but as you speed up having to rest more."
Lateral limit
"A side jump is where you're jumping from side to side and landing on one leg. The purpose is‘ If you don't use it, you lose it. " Most of the people out there, their bodies are getting sluggish and tense because their bodies are not using the elasticity of their muscles to their full potential. When you stop doing things like running and jogging, it's when our bodies begin to move slowly and tense, "Don advised." Moving laterally allows the hips to open, raise the heart rate, and work with a little speed. Beginners should start very slowly and easily, and people in good shape should try to jump as far as they can. . If you are not using it or it is warming up, start easily. "
