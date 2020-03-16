Blake Lively's Trainer Shares 4 Easy Exercises To Keep You Moving

Who said that it is not possible to work from home clearly has not met this coach.

Like much of the United States, they choose to participate in social distancing by working from home and avoiding gyms in the middle of the Coronavirus, E! News is asking some of Hollywood's best fitness instructors to share their advice on how to sweat without leaving your place.

"To keep our immune system strong, we want to keep our muscles trained and eat well. If we stop exercising and stop moving, it will affect our quality of sleep, which will affect our immune system." Don saladino shared with E! Exclusive news. "Keep trying to sweat, to get out and move. Stay positive and don't go down because it will hit your immune system."

When not working with Drive495, the fitness instructor can be found sharing his advice with clients, including John Krasinski, Ryan Reynolds, Liev Schreiber Y Emily Blunt. In other words, this guy knows what he's doing.

So what can you do from home as soon as today? Don shared four exercises with us that will make him feel better in no time.