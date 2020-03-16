Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds donate $ 1 million to food banks

There is a reason Blake Lively Y Ryan Reynolds They make up one of the most adored couples in Hollywood.

On Monday, March 16, the A-listers announced a $ 1 million donation to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada, two organizations that help those most exposed to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Covid-19 has brutally impacted older adults and low-income families. Blake and I are donating $ 1 million to split between Feeding America and Food Banks Canada," the Canadian-born actor shared in a statement on Instagram. "If you can give, these organizations need our help."

He continued, "Take care of your bodies and hearts. Leave room for joy. Call someone who is isolated and may need connection."

the dead Pool The star concluded by mocking his flashing enemy Hugh jackman, writing, "Hugh Jackman's number is 1-555-Hugh,quot;.