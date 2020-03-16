Billy Ray Cyrus wants Miley to leave Cody Simpson? This is the subject of an upcoming article in the March 23, 2020 issue of Ok! magazine. According to a source, Billy Ray is not particularly fond of Miley's new boyfriend and was a big fan of her husband, Liam Hemsworth. After their on-and-off relationship and Miley leaving for Italy to rumo and venture with Kaitlynn Carter (who she says was in love with Miley), Billy doesn't believe Cody can replace Liam, according to the source. and thinks she can do better.

The source stated the following.

"Billy Ray basically thinks Cody is this poor imitation of Liam Hemsworth, whom he adored. They always had a great time together, and he was devastated by their divorce. Billy Ray will give anyone a chance, but he thinks Miley changed with this guy, and he's been told. "

%MINIFYHTML12c2cb13d005bcb52babb999c150284311% %MINIFYHTML12c2cb13d005bcb52babb999c150284312%

According to multiple reports, Miley and Cody are the real deal and are completely obsessed with each other. It is good as the couple recently canceled their engagements in Australia due to the Coronavirus pandemic and they will be spending a lot of time together.

Billy Ray, Miley Cyrus, or Cody Simpson have not publicly stated anything about the report or if Billy has a problem with Cody. The article goes on to state that no one else in the Cyrus family has a problem with Cody and it is more than Billy only likes Liam so much, rather than his dislike for Cody that is causing the problem.

The source also said that Billy does not believe that Cody and Miley have much in common.

Most people know Miley Cyrus as a rebel and not doing what her parents want her to do. After starring in Disney's Hannah Montana, Miley made sure to reach musical stardom by twerking and wearing daring costumes. She rode a naked wrecking ball for her hit song. It is doubtful that Miley will put aside her rebellious nature just to make her father happy.

The source continued.

"She loves Cody and his silly sense of humor, and if his dad doesn't like it, that's his problem.

What you think?

Ad

Do you believe in the report? Do you think Billy Cyrus wants Miley and Cody Simpson to break up?



Post views:

5 5