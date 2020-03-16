Bill O & # 39; Brien exchanges DeAndre Hopkins, immediately toasts: "It's almost as if Texans don't have a GM,quot;

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Bill O & # 39; Brien exchanges DeAndre Hopkins, immediately toasts: "It's almost as if Texans don't have a GM"

It may be the beginning of NFL free agency, but it looks like an exchange will outshine any firm thus far.

%MINIFYHTML0a6371d87718d6e181f3db06ce1b2a2611%%MINIFYHTML0a6371d87718d6e181f3db06ce1b2a2612%

On a day when the NFL's period of legal manipulation opened, Bill O & # 39; Brien and the Texans did not take long to steal headlines as he sent DeAndre Hopkins to the Cardinals for David Johnson and two draft picks, according to John McClain of The Houston Chronicle.

DEGREES: Cardinals homered with DeAndre Hopkins trade; Texans smell upon their return

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Texans also took on the entire salary of David Johnson, who is capped at just over $ 11 million in 2020.

Needless to say, both players and citizens reacted to the news with surprise, amazement, and hilarity:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here