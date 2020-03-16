Bill O & # 39; Brien exchanges DeAndre Hopkins, immediately toasts: "It's almost as if Texans don't have a GM,quot;

It may be the beginning of NFL free agency, but it looks like an exchange will outshine any firm thus far.

On a day when the NFL's period of legal manipulation opened, Bill O & # 39; Brien and the Texans did not take long to steal headlines as he sent DeAndre Hopkins to the Cardinals for David Johnson and two draft picks, according to John McClain of The Houston Chronicle.

DEGREES: Cardinals homered with DeAndre Hopkins trade; Texans smell upon their return

DeAndre Hopkins and a fourth-round pick go to the Cards for David Johnson and a second-round pick this year and a fourth-round pick next year. – John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) March 16, 2020

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Texans also took on the entire salary of David Johnson, who is capped at just over $ 11 million in 2020.

Needless to say, both players and citizens reacted to the news with surprise, amazement, and hilarity:

Why the hell did Texans have to throw in a fourth round? The trade was already awful when you trade DeAndre Hopkins, but does Brien have to drop a selection there? Be serious. #Texans – Jake Asman (@JakeAsman) March 16, 2020

DID YOU TRADE DEANDRE HOPKINS FOR A RETURN? – Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) March 16, 2020

Hey? Texans trade DeAndre Hopkins? Bill O’Brien, the coach, has to go hit Bill O’Brien, the general manager, immediately! – Emmanuel Acho (@thEMANacho) March 16, 2020

The cardinals got rid of the contract of David Johnson and GOT DEANDRE HOPKINS. – Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) March 16, 2020