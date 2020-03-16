Big drop in coronavirus infections in China | China

China has reported its lowest rate of new COVID-19 patients since January.

At its peak, China reported thousands of new infections per day.

The government says its harsh measures, including quarantining entire cities, have halted the spread of the virus.

"Fourteen makeshift hospitals were created. Eleven of them have suspended their operations or have been closed because there are not enough patients. Obviously, that's a good sign, "reported Katrina Yu of Al Jazeera from Beijing.

"We also heard today that there was a leaked document from Wuhan Airport, advising staff to be ready to return to work on March 10. Flights aren't necessarily going to start on March 10, but Wuhan airport is starting to think about getting going again, which is a great sign. "

Of more than 80,000 infected people in China, more than 67,000 have recovered, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Source: Al Jazeera News