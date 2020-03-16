Biden and Sanders break up with Trump over coronavirus response | News

%MINIFYHTMLca78494fdd5206fb6441944442d06a7a11% %MINIFYHTMLca78494fdd5206fb6441944442d06a7a12%

United States Democratic presidential hopefuls Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders discussed President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus outbreak during a Democratic debate on Sunday, offering competitive views of leadership during a growing crisis that has altered the daily life of Americans.

In their first one-on-one debate, the last two Democratic contenders in the race to confront Trump in the November election clashed on the proper approach to the pandemic and other pressing issues, with former Vice President Biden arguing that his approach to leadership It would be quick results and the Vermont Sanders senator pushing for bigger, more fundamental changes.

Both candidates attacked Trump over his handling of the coronavirus outbreak, saying he had contributed to mounting concerns by spending weeks minimizing the threat before declaring a national emergency on Friday.

The debate, originally scheduled for Phoenix, took place in a Washington study with no audience, a move to limit possible exposure to the virus, a sign of how profoundly the global pandemic has changed the campaign routine.

When the two men took the stage, they smiled and shared a blow to the elbow, following the advice of public health officials to avoid handshakes.

Biden, the favorite, recounted his experience as a member of President Barack Obama's administration in treating the Ebola outbreak in 2014. He presented a coronavirus plan to make free and widely available tests, establish mobile sites and access facilities in every state and Providing more help to small businesses affected by the resulting economic slowdown.

He said he was willing to call the military to help local officials build hospitals and take other necessary relief measures.

"This is like a war, and in a war, you do whatever it takes to take care of your people," Biden said.

Sanders suggested that the first step in responding to the outbreak would be to "shut this president up right now,quot; because it was undermining the response from public health officials.

"We have to learn that you cannot lie to the American people. You cannot be less candid about the nature of the crisis," Sanders said, adding that the crisis showed the need for his Medicare for All health care proposal, which would replace Medicare insurance. Private healthcare with a government-run system.

"Let's be honest and understand that this coronavirus pandemic exposes the incredible weakness and dysfunctionality of our current health system," he said.

Biden has opposed the Medicare for All plan, saying it is too expensive and prefers to build on the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare, adding a public option for those who want it.

"That has nothing to do with legitimate concern about income inequality in the United States. That is real. But that does not affect the need for us to act quickly and very fully and in concert with all the forces we must exert." , said. said.

Biden promises VP woman

Biden, 77, and Sanders, 78, have been forced to cancel public events and abandon the campaign during the crisis. They said they were taking personal steps to stay healthy: avoiding crowds, washing their hands, and having their campaign staff work from home.

Biden promised for the first time during the debate to choose a woman as his running mate if she became the Democratic candidate.

"If I am elected president, my cabinet, my administration, will resemble the country, and I promise to appoint and elect a woman as vice president," Biden said.

Sanders was less willing to commit to choosing a woman, saying "in all likelihood,quot; he would.

The debate came two days before Tuesday's nomination contests in the great states of Ohio, Illinois, Florida and Arizona, where another series of Biden's victories would give him an almost impregnable advantage in delegates over Sanders.

But he hopes the debate will be a first step toward party unity before the Nov. 3 election against Trump seemed to fade away during the standoff, as the two candidates repeatedly argued about their leadership approach.

"People are looking for results, not a revolution," Biden said, taking into account Sanders' promises to lead a political revolution.

Sanders, a democratic socialist, said his long-standing support for radical economic and social reforms was actually proof of his ability to lead and compared it to what he said were Biden's sometimes changing views.

"I don't have to rethink my position," said Sanders. "That is leadership."

Both candidates promised to endorse the final candidate and, in a bitter exchange, repeated the criticisms that came earlier in the campaign, with Sanders saying that Biden was indebted to special interests and Biden accusing Sanders of being too supportive of the arms industry.

Earlier in the day, Biden's campaign wooed progressive supporters of Sanders and Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who abandoned their White House bid earlier this month but have endorsed no one, vowing to endorse a Sanders' plan to keep public universities out of tuition. families with incomes of less than $ 125,000 a year.