Benny Gantz, with slim majority, wins the opportunity to form an Israeli government

JERUSALEM – Benny Gantz, the former head of the centrist army fighting to remove Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from Israel, won the support of a narrow majority of lawmakers on Sunday, giving him yet another chance to form a government and break the deadlock. Israeli politician throughout the year.
The surprising majority for 60-year-old Gantz, who won the backing of Arab lawmakers often accused of sympathizing with terrorists and ultra-nationalist lawmakers often called rabidly anti-Arab, puts him in a stronger than expected position to try to break free Mr. Netanyahu's 11-year grip on power.
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin said he would formally assign Mr. Gantz, of the Blue and White party, the mandate to form a government at noon Monday.
But Rivlin also summoned Gantz and Netanyahu, 70, to their residence on Sunday night for an "urgent conversation,quot; about the possibility of reuniting their parties in a government of national unity to deal with the emergency caused by the pandemic. of coronavirus. . After about 90 minutes, Mr. Gantz and Mr. Netanyahu came out and promised that their assistants would continue the talks.
The momentous events occurred on an extraordinarily tumultuous day. With much of the country stopping or stuck at home, Israeli citizens continued to absorb news of draconian measures that Mr. Netanyahu's interim government was considering to combat the virus, including an idea to deploy secret surveillance tools now used to hunt terrorists. Identify people who should be quarantined.
Then, early on Sunday, the news came that the judicial system had indeed been closed in a decree at midnight by the carefully chosen justice minister by Mr. Netanyahu, and that, a few hours later, Mr. Netanyahu for bribery and other corruption charges, due to open Tuesday, had been postponed until at least the end of May.
The unexpected postponement triggered a wave of criticism from Netanyahu's opponents. "We have the Italian mafia here, and how," Yariv Oppenheimer, former director of Peace Now, wrote on Twitter.
"Courts and parliamentary operations must not be suspended, even in emergency situations," said Nitzan Horowitz, leader of the left-wing Meretz party.
Netanyahu, Israel's oldest prime minister, is accused of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust in three cases in which prosecutors say he exchanged lucrative official favors with Israeli media tycoons who rewarded him with expensive gifts and coverage of obsequiously positive news.
Anti-Netanyahu forces led by Gantz won a slim majority in Parliament, but until a government is formed, the remaining coalition of right-wing and religious Netanyahu parties will remain in charge.
But the interim government wants public legitimacy, a problem that has become critical as Netanyahu has ordered drastic actions to reduce the routines of daily life in response to the coronavirus.
As the number of coronavirus cases in Israel exceeded 200 on Sunday morning, the government ordered the closure of all entertainment venues, including cafes, restaurants, gyms, kindergartens and cultural institutions. Public meetings are limited to 10 people, and workers should work from home if possible. Netanyahu tested negative for the virus on Sunday, authorities said.
At first, the 15 members of the combined list of predominantly Arab parties, the Joint List, joined legislators from various Jewish parties in recommending Mr. Gantz to Mr. Rivlin.
Upon leaving the president's residence on Sunday, Ayman Odeh, the leader of the Joint List, said he had recommended Gantz in part out of concern about Israeli democracy. "We see fascism in the regime," he told reporters, "not in society, but in that led by the government, Benjamin Netanyahu."
Among the Jewish parties that supported Mr. Gantz was the seven-seat ultra-nationalist Yisrael Beiteinu party, led by Avigdor Liberman, a former ally of Mr. Netanyahu who has he made his mission end the career of the prime minister.
Both Mr. Liberman and the Joint List leaders had kept their intentions in doubt until their meetings with Mr. Rivlin.
The most surprising support for Gantz came from the three lawmakers belonging to Balad, an Arab-nationalist faction on the Joint List that opposes the idea of Israel as a Jewish state. Mtanes Shehadeh, the party leader, said Balad had initially planned to refrain from recommending Mr. Gantz, but backed him "to overthrow the leadership of the biggest incitement generators against Arab society and its leadership."
Mr. Gantz remains at a great distance from expelling Mr. Netanyahu. His ability to play hardball politics is limited by the emergence of the virus and by an almost universal public aversion to a fourth choice. And it will have to hold together its diverse collection of followers, who are anything but natural allies, in the face of an anticipated attack by Mr. Netanyahu and his defenders.
Still, in contrast to last fall, when he and Mr. Netanyahu took a turn trying to form a government without success, Mr. Gantz has important new advantages.
Crucially, it now has the backing of an absolute parliamentary majority, however slim it may be. That gives Gantz the initiative, and his supporters say Netanyahu will have to accept Gantz becoming prime minister or stand in the way, at a time when the public health emergency has created serious political risks for any legislator viewed as obstructing the response to it.
Furthermore, the funding crisis felt by beneficiaries of government generosity after more than a year without a national budget could encourage even some of Netanyahu's strongest allies, the ultra-Orthodox parties, whose members rely heavily on such profits, to relent, said supporters of Mr. Gantz.
Gantz is said to prefer a unity government under his leadership in which Blue and White join Mr. Netanyahu's secular and center-right Likud party. The two sides, the largest in Israel, would enjoy a healthy 69-seat majority in Parliament and, according to polls, broad popular support. But Likud has flatly rejected the idea so far, insisting that Netanyahu continue as prime minister in any deal.
However, when Mr. Rivlin assigned Mr. Gantz to his mandate, Blue and White signaled on Sunday his intention to force a vote on a new Speaker of Parliament, a key office now occupied by Mr. Netanyahu's Likud party. That would free Blue and White to appoint committee leaders and get Parliament back on track, among other things, to monitor the Netanyahu government's response to the virus.
A new speaker would also allow Blue and White to control the legislative process, which could help him put pressure on the Likud, for example by advancing legislation to impose term limits or other measures that could prevent Netanyahu from running if a fourth is necessary. choice.
Putting the Joint List's endorsement aside for Mr. Gantz, Arab lawmakers are not about to join a new Israeli government: they are reluctant to share responsibility for the Israeli occupation of the West Bank or for future military actions against their comrades. Palestinians in Gaza, among other things.
But the possibility that the Joint List could side with Gantz in possible votes of mistrust, as the Arab parties did for Yitzhak Rabin in the 1990s, could be helpful to Gantz in negotiations with other potential coalition partners.
For his part, Mr. Netanyahu worked feverishly on Sunday to increase his chances of holding on.
Shortly before the start of the party leaders' consultations with Mr. Rivlin, he announced that he had again asked Mr. Gantz to "join a national emergency government led by me." He said he had proposed running that government for two years and then allowing Gantz to take over as prime minister.
But Mr. Netanyahu's opponents have rejected his previous proposals for such a rotation agreement, arguing that they do not believe he holds a promise to back off.
Mr. Gantz fulminated the idea. "Netanyahu, let's not manipulate the public," he wrote on Twitter. "If you are interested in unity, why postpone your trial at 1am and send a summary of 'emergency unit' to the press, instead of sending your negotiating team to a meeting? Unlike you, I will continue. supporting all appropriate government measures, leaving aside political considerations. When you get serious, we can talk.
Even before the postponement of Mr. Netanyahu's criminal trial, his opponents had accused him of exploiting the pandemic to consolidate his power and try to force the establishment of a government of national unity with him in the lead.
"All those who criticized us when we warned that we were becoming Erdogan's Turkey should recognize and internalize the cynical exploitation of the coronavirus crisis by the personal political interests of a defendant before a trial," Moshe Yaalon, another former chief of the Army which is a party leader for Mr. Gantz, wrote on Twitter just before midnight on Saturday.
After the closure of the judicial system, Mr. Yaalon added: “Blue and white have enlisted to eradicate the coronavirus, unconditionally and without political interests. Blue and White cannot be complicit in the elimination of democracy in our country by a defendant who is fleeing from justice. "
Isabel Kershner contributed reporting.