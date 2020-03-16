Benny Gantz, with slim majority, wins the opportunity to form an Israeli government

JERUSALEM – Benny Gantz, the former head of the centrist army fighting to remove Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from Israel, won the support of a narrow majority of lawmakers on Sunday, giving him yet another chance to form a government and break the deadlock. Israeli politician throughout the year.

The surprising majority for 60-year-old Gantz, who won the backing of Arab lawmakers often accused of sympathizing with terrorists and ultra-nationalist lawmakers often called rabidly anti-Arab, puts him in a stronger than expected position to try to break free Mr. Netanyahu's 11-year grip on power.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin said he would formally assign Mr. Gantz, of the Blue and White party, the mandate to form a government at noon Monday.

But Rivlin also summoned Gantz and Netanyahu, 70, to their residence on Sunday night for an "urgent conversation,quot; about the possibility of reuniting their parties in a government of national unity to deal with the emergency caused by the pandemic. of coronavirus. . After about 90 minutes, Mr. Gantz and Mr. Netanyahu came out and promised that their assistants would continue the talks.