Ben Watson announced that he is retiring from the NFL

Ben Watson, who played for the Patriots in two periods separated by a decade in the middle of a 16-year career, announced his retirement on Monday.

%MINIFYHTML32741b62baac11ea64b8ec3df4cbdd4611% %MINIFYHTML32741b62baac11ea64b8ec3df4cbdd4612%

Watson, 39, made the announcement in a note he posted on Twitter.

"I entered this league with a duffel bag and a dream," Watson wrote. "I come out of the loving hand of my best friend, my wife of 14 years, and the (seven) tender gifts that God has kindly given us to lead and love."

As a first-round pick in the 2004 draft by the Patriots, Watson entered the NFL from the University of Georgia with a high level of potential. He recorded a 4.5-second run time of 40 yards on the rookie scout combine, one of the fastest recorded that year by a tight end. He also scored 48 on the "wonderlic,quot; test administered to rookies in the combine, tying for the third highest rating ever recorded.

Watson's NFL career was hampered by injuries. As a rookie in 2004, he played in New England's first game (a win over the Colts), but missed the rest of the season with a knee injury. He alluded to his many injuries during his retirement announcement.

"As a soccer player, I did not achieve all the goals I set for myself," Watson said. “I came short more times than I would like to count. But I can say, in season and out of season, in wins and losses, after an Achilles breakup, broken disk, torn ACL, concussions, cross-country relocations and various other setbacks common to our sport that I was never outmatched and never backed down every challenge. "

In a 2006 playoff game against the Broncos in Denver, Watson made one of the most memorable plays in the Patriots' history. After Tom Brady's Champ Bailey intercepted at the goal line, Watson didn't give up and ran the length of the field to attack Bailey just before he could score a Broncos touchdown.

Watson ends his career 547 catches for 6,058 yards and 44 touchdowns.