Ben Affleck donates to food bank amid COVID-19 outbreak, encourages others to do the same

Ben Affleck is trying to do his part during the COVID-19 outbreak by donating to a local food bank. The way back Star traveled to Instagram over the weekend to share that she had made a donation to Feeding America, and encouraged her 4.1 million followers to do the same.

Affleck is concerned about families who are vulnerable during the coronavirus scare due to age or things like loss of income and school closings.

"During these uncertain times, I am thinking of our most vulnerable populations: the children who are losing access to the foods they depend on, our friends and family facing interruptions at work, the elderly and low-income families,quot; Affleck wrote "Join me in supporting @FeedingAmerica, the national network of 200 food banks that work tirelessly to feed our neighbors across the country."

The 47-year-old added a link in his bio so fans can easily click to donate to Feeding America, which is on a mission to provide meals to low-income families in need. According to its website, Feeding America helps "millions of children and adults,quot; in need by working with farmers, manufacturers and retailers to provide nutritious food.

Many celebrities in the television, film, music and sports industries have been donating to various organizations to help during the coronavirus scare. Others posted messages of support and relayed information from CDC to help raise awareness of how to stop the spread of the virus.

One of those celebrities is Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz, who tested positive for the virus last week. It has partnered with the Salt Lake City Granite School District to help provide meals to families in need while schools are closed.

Because President Trump has declared a state of national emergency, many states have closed their schools. Since several children depend on the school for breakfast and lunch, there is an increasing need for donations at local food banks.

Starting March 16, the New York Times the database indicates that there have been 3,602 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, and 66 of those cases have resulted in death.



