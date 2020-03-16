Bay Area woman worries about parents in quarantine at Georgia Air Force Base – Up News Info San Francisco

LIVERMORE (KPIX 5) – Life outside the Grand Princess cruise ship and on land has been anything but easy for passengers sent to Air Force bases across the country to be quarantined.

"They are simply not getting the information they need, and therefore they are literally being treated like prisoners."

Alicia Lemoine of Livermore says her parents are on their fourth day at Dobbins Air Force Base in Georgia quarantined to a small room, with only the clothes they arrived in. Your luggage and medications have not yet been delivered.

“My dad has some pre-existing conditions, so he needs his medications. My mom has a C-pak machine that she can't sue because it's in her big luggage. The friends they travel with are in the same position. They are trying to get their medications, "Lemoine explained.

His parents used to live in the By Area before moving to Missouri, and it turns out they are not alone. According to Congressman John Garamendi, the more than 600 quarantined cruise ship passengers at Travis Air Force Base also have basic needs. He sent a letter to the White House demanding that something be done.

“The story is really one of outrage. The basic hygiene that the President and others want us all to observe is simply not observed at the Travis Air Force Base Hotel. "

Lemoine says she feels helpless knowing her parents need her medications and luggage, but she doesn't know when or how they will get it.

“Ideally, we would like them to come home so they can self-quarantine. But if that's not something available, we would like them to at least have their things so that for the next two weeks they can have at least what they need in their needs. "