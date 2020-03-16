Bay area residents in 6 counties ordered to stay home – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Bay Area residents in six Bay Area counties are to "shelter in place,quot; until early April, according to an announcement from county officials expected Monday.

He ordered all residents in Alameda, Contra Costa, Marín, Santa Clara, San Mateo, San Francisco to stay home and stay as far away from others as possible for the next three weeks, beginning at 12:01 am on Tuesday. .

The six counties are home to more than 6.7 million people. Napa, Solano and Sonoma were not immediately included in the request.

The board calls on the sheriff or chief of police in each community to "ensure compliance," but it was unclear how much the order would apply.

"Scientific evidence shows that at this stage of the emergency (coronavirus), it is essential to delay virus transmission as long as possible to protect the most vulnerable and prevent the health care system from being overwhelmed," the order said. "One proven way to slow down transmission is to limit interactions between people as much as possible."

