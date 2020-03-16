Bars, restaurants ordered to close before 3 p.m. – Up News Info Detroit

MICHIGAN (DETROIT Up News Info) – Starting Monday at 3 p.m., Michigan bars and restaurants will be ordered to close to stop due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer's office confirmed the news, and press Tiffany Brown said more details will come from the governor's office.

%MINIFYHTML1345d8c73d3f1f5e9c466f6ae750385c11% %MINIFYHTML1345d8c73d3f1f5e9c466f6ae750385c12%

The order does not include performing services.

Over the weekend, states like Ohio and Illinois, California and Massachusetts took the same steps.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced 20 positive cases of coronavirus disease Sunday night. This brings the statewide total of COVID-19 cases to 53 as of Monday morning.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.